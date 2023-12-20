Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire – December 20, 2023 – VIP Entertainment Technologies Inc. (TSXV:VIP) (OTC:VETIF) (“VIP” or the “Company”) is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to 13,000,000 units (the “Units”) of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $650,000 (the “Offering“). The Units will be offered under the listed issuer financing exemption and as such will not be subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws (see below).

Each Unit will comprise of one common share of the Company and one half share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance. The Company does not intend to list the warrants for trading.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (“NI 45-106“), the Offering is being made to purchasers resident in each of the Provinces of Canada, except Quebec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the “Exemption“). The securities offered under the Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document (the “Offering Document“) related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at: www.vipentertaingroup.com. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

VIP will use the net proceeds raised from the offering for expansion of its existing business and for general working capital purposes.

Upon closing of the Offering, the Company may pay to eligible third parties a finder’s fee of up to 8% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering in consideration for the introduction of subscribers to the offering.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about January 31, 2024 (the “Closing Date“) and completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act“) or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About VIP Entertainment Technologies Inc.

VIP delivers sports betting, casino games and poker through its VIP Bets platform. In addition, it has recently launched its Free to Play platform, VIPFree2Play, which offers engagement and entertainment tools to users around the world. The Company is focused on a growth through affiliate relationship and networking strategy to increase its core business while keeping its cost of player acquisition at industry low levels. By acquiring customers efficiently and cheaply VIP will be able to keep costs down and margins high. Since 2016, VIP has handled approximately

$150,000,000 in wagers through its licensed online gaming services.

