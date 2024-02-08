Reading Time: 4 minutes

Edmonton, Alberta – TheNewswire – February 8, 2024 – Visionstate Corp. (TSXV:VIS) (“Visionstate” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the Company’s current non-brokered financing of up to $400,000 announced November 23, 2023. The Company would also like to announce the Exchange has granted an extension to the financing which will now close on or before March 7, 2024.

The Company is undertaking a $400,000 financing for the issuance of 20,000,000 units at $0.02 per unit, with each unit consisting of one common share and one full warrant exercisable at $0.05 for two years.

The funds raised will primarily be allocated to expand the Company’s product marketing efforts in the United States, where Visionstate IoT Inc., the Company’s main operating division, has already established a strong presence with several prominent customers. The targeted focus will be on resellers of the WANDA™ product, a cutting-edge facility management application designed to track cleaning and maintenance activities.

In addition to fortifying its position in the US market, Visionstate Corp. will allocate resources to enhance its ViCCi 2.0 product. Set to launch in 2024, ViCCi 2.0 represents a significant evolution from its predecessor, leveraging artificial intelligence and conversational interfaces to provide advanced virtual customer assistance in brick and mortar settings.

