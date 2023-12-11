VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire – December 11, 2023 – Langley, British Columbia — Viva Gold Corp. (“Viva Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VAU is pleased to announce the appointment of Adrian Goldstone to its Board of Directors, effective December 11, 2023. Mr. Goldstone is currently the Managing Director Technical, Dundee Corporation (DC.A: TSX), the parent company of Viva Gold’s largest shareholder, Dundee Resources.

Chief Executive Officer James Hesketh commented, “We are excited to welcome Adrian to Viva Gold’s Board of Directors. Adrian’s technical expertise along with the additional support from our largest shareholder, will prove to be instrumental as we expand our resource and advance the Tonopah Gold Project towards feasibility study and permitting next year.”

Mr. Goldstone holds a Bachelor (1980) and Masters (1982) of Science from the University of Aukland and has over 35 years of experience in the mining industry. From 2006 to 2014, Adrian Goldstone was Vice President of Dundee Precious Metals and was responsible for Sustainable Business Development, Environmental Management, Corporate Social Responsibility, and Executive Project Management.

As part of Mr. Goldstone’s compensation package and subject to TSX Venture Exchange Approval, he will receive 250,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.125, with a 36-month term, 50% vesting immediately, 25% after year 1 and 25% after year 2.

