Vivos Therapeutics CEO Kirk Huntsman joined Steve Darling from Proactive to highlight certain significant favorable market developments creating new opportunities to widen its funnel of potential users of Vivos’ oral appliance therapies.

This comes after the U.S. FDA granted, for the first time ever, a clearance to the Vivos CARE appliances to treat moderate and severe OSA in adults, (18 years of age and older) with positive airway pressure and/or myofunctional therapy, as needed.

Huntsman highlighted several other factors contributing to the positive market conditions for Vivos. The recent discontinuation of many devices by Philips Respironics is expected to disrupt the supply chain, potentially affecting patient care.

Additionally, the recalls of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices have left millions of OSA sufferers searching for alternative treatments. United Healthcare’s recognition of oral appliance therapy as a prerequisite for surgical treatment in adult patients with moderate to severe OSA is another important development.

These factors are collectively creating a significant opportunity for Vivos to expand its user base and offer effective treatment options to those in need.

