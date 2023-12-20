Volt Resources CEO Prashant Chintawar joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news discussed the company’s 2023 achievements and challenges in a recent interview. Notable highlights include progress in securing partnerships, manufacturing agreements, and customer relationships for their downstream business.

The natural graphite anode plant in the US has a pipeline of over $100 million for non-diluted funding. Despite successful mining campaigns in Tanzania, financing for the Bunyu project remains a priority. Chintawar told Proactive the Zavalievsky graphite business in Ukraine resumed operations successfully, producing over 1500 pounds of graphite material.

Chintawar emphasized the growth potential in transitioning from selling flake graphite to graphite anode powder, focusing on the electric vehicle market. The graphite market is experiencing a “perfect storm” with China halting graphite exports and the US seeking domestic sources. Volt, with its integrated operating mine, is well-positioned to benefit.

