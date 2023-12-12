Volta Metals CEO Karem Usenmez joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share exciting news about the company’s Falcon West Lithium Property in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Volta Metals has successfully completed its inaugural drill program at the property, consisting of 11 holes and covering a total distance of 933 meters. This drill program focused on five recently discovered spodumene pegmatites within a 300m by 500m area.

The results have been promising, with all drill holes intersecting near-surface spodumene mineralization. In particular, one drill hole intersected an 11.7-meter-wide mineralized pegmatite that remains open in all directions. Notably, this first-ever drilling program tested only a small portion of the expansive 13km² land package held by Volta Metals.

The valuable lithochemistry and structural data obtained from this early phase of drilling will play a crucial role in the ongoing development of a lithium pegmatite exploration model. These achievements underscore Volta Metals’ commitment to exploring and developing its mineral assets, particularly in the promising lithium space.

The results of this drill program signify the potential for valuable lithium resources within the Falcon West Lithium Property, further contributing to the growth of the clean energy and electric vehicle sectors.

