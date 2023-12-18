Vortex Energy (CSE:VRTX) (OTC:VTECF) CEO, Paul Sparks joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has initiated a diamond core drilling program at its Robinsons River Salt Project in Newfoundland & Labrador.

The company has secured all necessary permits to conduct drilling at two core wells within the project. The company has reported hitting Salt in the west structure and the core in in the lab for further analysis.

These two core wells are situated at the East and West salt structures of the project, which were identified during a hydrogen storage capacity assessment. The primary objectives of the drilling program are to confirm the depth of the salt structures and gather geological data on both the salt and non-salt rock formations present at the Robinsons River Salt Project.

Based on available geological information, the East Salt Structure is believed to have the potential to store approximately 550,000 tonnes of hydrogen across more than 35 caverns. The West Salt Structure is estimated to have the potential to store around 250,000 tonnes of hydrogen within more than 25 caverns.

Vortex Energy’s drilling program is a significant step toward assessing the project’s hydrogen storage capacity and advancing its potential as a hydrogen storage facility. This initiative underscores the company’s commitment to exploring sustainable energy solutions.

