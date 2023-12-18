Voyageur Pharmaceuticals CEO Brent Willis joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss the recent announcement regarding its international expansion and third-party manufacturing for barium sulfate products in the radiology market marks a significant development for the company. Voyageur has signed its first distribution deal with an international company. This is a crucial step in expanding its reach beyond Canada and tapping into global healthcare markets.

Willis told Proactive the third-party manufacturing initiative is a precursor to the Francis Creek project, which is expected to significantly reduce production costs for barium sulfate. This cost reduction could enhance the company’s competitiveness and profitability. The company is on track to conduct a bankable feasibility study for the Francis Creek project in early 2024.

