The Company’s Robust Patent and Trademark Portfolio and Innovation in Vaping Technologies Make it a Key Player in Product Development for Vaping Technologies, Catering to Both Nicotine and Cannabis Markets

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – (NewMediaWire) – January 30, 2024 – VPR Brands, LP (OTC: VPRB): VPR

Brands, a leader in the vaping technology industry, is proud to announce a

significant legal victory with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the

United States Patent and Trademark Office upholding the validity of its pivotal

electronic cigarette patent. This decision, rendered on January 27, 2024, comes

in response to an inter partes review (IPR) challenge filed by iMiracle, marking the second successful defense of the company’s innovative patent.

The

contested patent, US Patent number 8,205,622 B2, originally filed in 2009,

encompasses fundamental technology in electronic cigarettes. This includes the

use of an electric airflow sensor, specifically a sensor comprised of a

diaphragm microphone, a critical component in most auto-draw, buttonless

e-cigarettes, pod devices, and vaporizers. The PTAB’s recent decision denied

iMiracle’s attempt to invalidate claims 13 through 18 of the ‘622 patent,

affirming the originality and legitimacy of VPR Brands’ innovation.

“This monumental win at the PTAB not only

validates our technological innovations but also fortifies our market position,” said Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands. “We remain dedicated to defending our

intellectual property rights and continuing our role as a leader in vaping

technology.”

This

victory enables VPR Brands to continue its infringement litigation, further

protecting its innovative technology. Represented by SRIPLAW,

P.A.,

the company is actively engaged in legal proceedings to enforce its patent

rights and has initiated actions against leading companies employing Auto Draw

Technology.

The

vaping market in USA, currently valued at over $10 billion, excluding cannabis

and CBD devices, is a rapidly expanding industry in which VPR Brands’ patent

positions the company favorably, especially with the widespread adoption of

auto-draw technology.

In

addition to its legal victories, VPR Brands has negotiated several settlements,

demonstrating both its legal acumen and willingness to collaborate for industry

advancement. The company’s robust patent and trademark portfolio and innovation

in vaping technologies make it a key player in product development for vaping

technologies, catering to both nicotine and cannabis markets.

About VPR Brands, LP: VPR Brands is at the forefront of

technology innovation in the vaping industry. With a robust patent portfolio,

including the pivotal US Patent 8,205,622 for atomization-related products, VPR

Brands is a key player in product development for vaping technologies. Its

range spans e-liquids, vaporizers, and electronic cigarettes, catering to both

nicotine and cannabis markets. For more information about VPR Brands, please

visit www.vprbrands.com.

