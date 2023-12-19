NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

PHILADELPHIA, PA – TheNewswire – December 19, 2023 — VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “VSBLTY”) (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS), is pleased to announce that the Company will close the first tranche (the “First Tranche”) of its private placement (the “Private Placement”) of units of the Company (“Units“), previously announced on December 21, 2023, issuing approximately 12,300,000 Units at a repriced subscription price of $0.13 per Unit for a total of approximately $1,600,000 inclusive of certain debt settlements as described below.

Each Unit to be issued in the First Tranche will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share“) and one Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant“), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (a “Warrant Share“) at a price of $0.16 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

All securities issued pursuant to the First Tranche will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Further to Company’s news release dated November 15, 2023, the Company made the decision to amend the subscription price of the Offering from $0.16 per Unit to $0.13 per Unit and amend the exercise price of the Warrants from $0.20 per Share to $0.16 per Share to reflect the current trading price. Pursuant to the new terms of the Private Placement, the Company may issue up to 17,386,600 units of the Company (the “Units”) at $0.13 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to approximately $2,260,258.

As part of the First Tranche, the Company is also expected to settle an aggregate of approximately $700,000 of outstanding indebtedness in consideration for approximately 5,385,000 Units issued at a price of $0.13 per Unit.

A second tranche of the Private Placement is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

“We are appreciative of the continued support of our shareholders along with new investors that participated in this first tranche. We will review the feasibility and necessity of closing the final tranche of this raise after the holiday break. The Company is well positioned for 2024 and the opportunity to convert our partnerships to revenue generation” stated Jay Hutton CEO and President of VSBLTY

