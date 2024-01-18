Reading Time: 3 minutes

PHILADELPHIA, PA. – TheNewswire – January 18, 2024 — VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “VSBLTY”) (OTC:VSBGF) (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt:5VS), a leading AI software provider of security and retail analytics technology, is pleased to announce Winkel Media has closed a record quarter in programmatic media sales posting an 85% increase in sales from October thru December 2023 vs any of the previous quarters in 2023.

“We are extremely excited to see our programmatic media sales, among top tier consumer brands grow so significantly during the last quarter of 2023. The largest portion of the network, concentrated in main markets across Mexico are delivering meaningful levels of consumer impressions in-store, where customers are motivated to make an impulse purchase when they see video messages on screens at check out” explained Diego Sanchez, Chief Revenue Officer for Winkel. Our advanced computer vision data analytics, while anonymous to protect consumer privacy, are able to help brands target stores demographically and geographically and can measure how long customers are watching their ads on the screen.”

Jay Hutton, CEO of VSBLTY commented “We are not surprised to see the uptick in sales as the network has reached critical mass and repeatedly proven its ability to deliver double digit sales lift. Brands are also increasing their investments in in-store media as they realize the added value of our computer vision analytics that allow us to provide insights about their target audiences and measure customer engagement at the point of sale, in real time. For VSBLTY this success underscores the investment decision made 2+ years ago when the Winkel Media Joint Venture was originally formed. Retail Media Networks are gaining traction in the U.S. and other major global markets. Beyond our recent acquisition of Shelf Nine to grow media networks in the US, we recently have begun installation of in-store screens in the largest supermarket chain in the Middle East. The Winkel model provides a template that we can emulate in new networks to ensure immediate revenue growth”

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

In-store retail media networks are foundational to VSBLTY’s “Store as a Medium” model and include a collection of digital channels including in-store interactive digital displays (strategically placed throughout the store), integrating loyalty apps, websites, etc.

VSBLTY software enables these networks to deliver brands and retailers “first of its kind” computer driven data analytics about their customers.

About Winkel Media (http://Winkel-Media.com)

Winkel Media is an in-store media technology company that is a joint venture of VSBLTY, its Latin American partner Retailigent Media and Anheuser-Busch InBev. The technology company developed the first retail DOOH network in Latin America. Winkel has the most advanced facial detection technology on the market, integrating machine learning through cameras and digital displays to anonymously determine demographics of customers visiting the store, including age and gender, and how long they view advertising. The firm also generates data dashboard reports with custom KPI’s that deliver unique insights to strengthen the commercial strategy of brands.

