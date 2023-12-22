Philadelphia, PA – TheNewswire – December 22, 2023 – VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “VSBLTY”) (OTC:VSBGF) (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt:5VS), announces that further to its news releases dated November 15, 2023 and December 19, 2023, it has closed the first tranche (the “First Tranche”) of its previously announced private placement (the “Private Placement”) of units of the Company (“Units“), issuing 9,168,838 Units at a price of $0.13 per Unit for a total of approximately $1,191,949, inclusive of certain debt settlements as described below. The Company expects to close on additional funds in a second tranche before the end of the calendar year.

Each Unit issued in the First Tranche is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share“) and one Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant“), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (a “Warrant Share“) at a price of $0.16 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the closing of the First Tranche, the Company paid finders fees of $640 and issued an aggregate of 4,923 Share purchase warrants (the “Finders Warrants”) to eligible finders. Each Finders Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (a “Finders Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.16 per Finders Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The Company will use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, including salaries, consulting fees, legal and accounting fees, and investor relations expenses.

As part of the First Tranche, the Company also settled an aggregate of $270,000 of outstanding indebtedness in consideration for 2,076,923 Units issued at a price of $0.13 per Unit.

All securities issued pursuant to the First Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

