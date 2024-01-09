Test Model Completed Utilizing VSBLTY Advanced Object Recognition Software

to ID Products & Validate Sales at Checkout with Inventory Control

Philadelphia, PA – TheNewswire – January 9, 2024 – VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTC:VSBGF) (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt:5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading AI software provider of security and retail analytics technology, has expanded its Advanced Object Recognition software in conjunction with one of the world’s largest brewers to validate product recognition and inventory control at point-of-sale enabling even greater real-time analytics and reporting. The Initial deployment in Mexico is being deployed this January.

The results from this pilot program will form the basis for new AI driven technology that will change the retail landscape globally and provide a seamless customer interaction and an increase in sales at the point of sale.

“This project has been in the works for several months and we are now installing the technology into stores and look forward to receiving the data that will demonstrate the value of our technology. The project will be funded by a major global brewery and this investment provided demonstrates the industries continued confidence in VSBLTY’s AI software and the future of VSBLTY’s Store as a Medium, that BGC identifies as a $100B addressable market.

We aim to be able to help influence brands with product placement in key markets with data from this pilot project. Additionally, Computer Vision will allow smaller retailers to implement stronger inventory management in addition to more effective marketing programs that will ultimately drive sales.” according to VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton.

Investor Relations

Harbor Access

Jonathan Paterson, 475-477-9401

[email protected]

Graham Farrell, +1-416-842-9003

Graham.Farrell@Harbor–Access.com

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

[email protected]

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is a world leader in AI enabled Computer Vision software for retail analytics and smart cities security applications. VSBLTY software makes cameras “smarter”, enabling them to interpret what is on screen to either notify human monitors, or record anonymized data in retail providing invaluable “real time” analytics in-store. By utilizing facial analytics, age and gender, VSBLTY’s proprietary technology can effectively enhance retail brand engagement and measurement through customized ads on in-store digital displays at point of purchase in real time. This technology has proven to increase brand lift between 25%-90% for some of the world’s most recognized brands. The firm is also recognized for its role in the founding the “Store as a Medium” movement that enables brands to reach customers with paid media ads when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers. To see Store as a Medium in action visit storeasamedium.com and download a breakthrough virtual metaverse experience.

Sitting at the nexus of marketing and security, and using its proprietary AI software, VSBLTY has also developed a range of security products that include not only facial recognition but weapon recognition utilizing modern surveillance cameras and legacy CCTV cameras. VSBLTY has is an essential component in RADAR USA, a proactive security system rather than a reactive security system, providing early warning of threats that can save lives.

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

[email protected]

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.