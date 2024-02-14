Reading Time: 3 minutes

Philadelphia, PA – TheNewswire – February 14, 2024 – VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “VSBLTY”) (OTC:VSBGF) (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS), a leading SaaS-based computer vision company at the forefront of merging marketing and security technologies, is pleased to announce the expansion, next month, of its audience measurement program following two highly successful deployments at recent music events.

The company, known for its innovative computer vision software that enhances camera capabilities, has been instrumental in revolutionizing retail analytics in-store. Leveraging anonymized audience data, VSBLTY has empowered some of the world’s biggest and most renowned brands to gain invaluable insights into consumer behavior and demographics.

Following the learnings in the past from their Rose Bowl deployment, where anonymous data analytics were collected to confirm attendance counts and viewership of advertising messages, VSBLTY has been working with Winkel Media and two global beverage brands to extend its audience measurement capabilities. The initial results were so significant that the parties have decided to collaborate further to harness the power of real-time data analytics to understand audience measurement at additional large-scale events.

Commenting on the expansion of the program, Jay Hutton, CEO of VSBLTY, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled by the success of our audience measurement initiatives at music events. It underscores the immense potential of our technology in providing actionable insights to our clients. Not only do the results open the door for a new, untapped revenue stream , but the commitment to additional deployments is a testament to the value we bring in helping brands understand their audience better and help make smarter, data-driven decisions.”

VSBLTY’s advanced computer vision technology not only provides accurate audience demographics but also ensures compliance with privacy regulations by anonymizing the data collected, thereby safeguarding individual privacy rights.

As the demand for real-time audience insights continues to grow across various industries, VSBLTY remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower brands to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

