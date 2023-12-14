Comcast Business today announced that it is providing Intentions Juice and Smoothie Bar, a rapidly growing wellness-focused business in Washington, with Comcast Business Internet and Comcast Business Mobile. With a firm commitment to supporting community well-being, Intentions Juice and Smoothie Bar is leveraging the technology solutions to not only streamline its operations but also to deepen its impact within the greater Tacoma and Seattle communities.

Founded by Marquita Evans, Intentions Juice and Smoothie Bar was created with the goal to challenge customers to be intentional about what they feed their bodies. What began as a home endeavor to create a healthier lifestyle evolved into a business that provides a wide range of juices and smoothies to customers in the South Tacoma and Seattle areas. Now, the storefronts are more than a place for fresh, healthy drinks – they also serve as hubs for community activity and support. From hosting a kids’ chess club to offering merchandise from local artists, the juice bar business has become a beacon for local entrepreneurship and wellness. Building on its success in the South Tacoma and Seattle markets, Juice and Smoothie Bar is set to open a third location in downtown Tacoma in early 2024, further solidifying its commitment to promoting health and community engagement.

In today’s fast-paced world, efficient and reliable technology is essential for any growing business. For Intentions Juice and Smoothie Bar, the need to maintain strong communication with clients, manage online orders and participate in local festival events requires robust technology support. And, with aspirations to automate and streamline operations further, the juice bar’s technological needs are continuously evolving.

Comcast Business solutions emerged as the ideal solution for Intentions Juice and Smoothie Bar’s technology needs, particularly given the challenges that the business faced during and following the pandemic. The reliability of Comcast’s internet and mobile solutions have been crucial to help keep the juice bar business connected with its clientele and in supporting its growth ambitions.

“As we expand our presence and continue to support our local communities, it’s vital that our operations run smoothly and efficiently,” said Marquita Evans, founder and owner of Intentions Juice and Smoothie Bar. “Comcast Business has been a game-changer for us, providing the reliable and high-quality tech support we need. Their solutions have empowered us to focus more on what we do best – serving our community and promoting wellness.”

At Intentions Juice and Smoothie Bar locations, Comcast Business Internet enables online order processing, efficient menu updates and smooth customer communications. This robust internet network is crucial for handling the business’ increasing online traffic, especially as it expands its digital footprint. Simultaneously, Comcast Business Mobile is optimizing the way the juice bar business connects with its team and customers. The mobile solution helps ensure seamless communication between the South Tacoma and Seattle locations, while also empowering staff with the ability to share social media updates on daily specials and other offerings in real-time, helping to create a dynamic and interactive online presence.

“Supporting small businesses like Intentions Juice and Smoothie Bar is at the core of what we do at Comcast Business because we understand how important these businesses are to economic growth and community well-being,” said Rob Brenner, vice president of Comcast Business for Comcast’s Pacific Northwest Region. “Our solutions are designed to empower small businesses, enabling them to grow and connect with their communities more effectively.”

Comcast Business offers a broad suite of technology solutions to keep businesses of all sizes ready for what’s next. With a range of offerings including connectivity, secure networking, advanced cybersecurity, and unified communications solutions, Comcast Business is partnering with business and technology leaders across industries and integrating Masergy, a leader in software defined networking, to help drive businesses forward. Backed by a next-generation network, Comcast Business has been recognized for its growth, innovation, and leadership in global secure networking. For more information, call 800-501-6000. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

Contact Details

Jack Follman

[email protected]

Company Website

https://oregon.comcast.com/comcast-rise/