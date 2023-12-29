Shiba Inu (SHIB) recently gained a significant level of attention from whales, and one of them included Justin Sun, founder of TRON. As a result, many are now turning their attention to the cryptocurrency.

But it’s not the only project to gain an increase in its popularity, as Meme Moguls (MGLS) is also climbing, as it’s nearly done with Stage 2 of its presale, following the rapid growth of its blockchain ICO. We will go over both to see which is the best new crypto to invest in.

Meme Moguls (MGLS) to Become a Major Competitor With Innovative Ecosystem

Meme Moguls (MGLS) will be an upcoming exchange in which users can access a Play-to-Earn (P2E) ecosystem where players can monetize the time they spend learning about the most effective trading strategies.

The platform will feature a game intended to teach users how to invest and build wealth. Simulated trading will let them compete with friends in virtual stock market trading games while they also learn about investing strategies.

As a result, they can learn new ways through which they can monetize their time and earn cash prizes and meme rewards.

Every player will begin with a starting balance of $100,000 in virtual cash. This way, they can create a portfolio and complete challenges.

There will also be NFT characters, which can be bought or sold. They can enhance the overall trading capabilities players have while also improving their trading conditions. The rarer the NFT, the better the conditions, such as leverage and spreads.

Anyone will also be able to access Moguls World, a Metaverse where anyone can connect, mine tokens, join liquidity pools, and stake their tokens.

To get more MGLS, players can contribute their existing tokens to the Meme Moguls staking pool. By doing so, they become eligible for rewards. The amount gained is based on their share of the pool and the percentage of the annual return. MGLS is seen as the best new crypto to invest in during its crypto ICO phase.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gets Massive Attention From Whales

Shiba Inu (SHIB) recently saw a major level of attention fueled by whale accumulation. According to data from Lookonchain , several notable investors turned their attention to Shiba Inu over the past month and purchased large amounts of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency. One of the whales includes Justin Sun, founder of TRON, as well as a number of anonymous wallet addresses.

Fresh Wallet “0xa656” withdrew 237.87 billion Shiba Inu, totaling $2.56 million from Binance. Then, Justin Sun withdrew 577 billion SHIB worth $6.17 from Binance.

Whale “0xfa22” and “0xF17f”, presumed to be the same person, accumulated a total of 850 billion Shiba Inu from Binance.

Whale “0x8652” started accumulating SHIB from Binance on August 9 and has so far accumulated 543.3 billion worth $5.8 million. Based on this, it’s clear that whales are accumulating SHIB at a rapid rate.

Summary

Aside from Shiba Inu, another crypto is also getting attention. Meme Moguls is being accumulated rapidly as-well, as during Stage 3, the MGLS token is offered at just $0.0025. At the conclusion of the crypto ICO, analysts project an upswing of 100x.

With the overnight sensations of memes like Pepe, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin surging to a $1b market cap and making people overnight millionaires. Meme Moguls gives you the opportunity to trade these memes in a stock market-style meme trading platform.

Meme Moguls and all cryptocurrencies are subject to significant price fluctuations and volatility. Investing in or holding Meme Moguls tokens carries substantial risks, including the potential for total loss. Past performance should not be considered indicative of future results.

