Vitamins may not be a miracle cure, but combined with exercise and a healthy diet, they have the potential to greatly improve health and wellness. It’s no wonder vitamin supplements are a multi-billion dollar business, projected to hit a market size of $98 billion in less than a decade. While vitamin supplements have been around since the early 1900s, it wasn’t until the late 1950s that they took off with the masses as consumers adopted healthier lifestyles and awareness grew about their benefits.

Today, there are vitamins for everything from improving gut health to slowing aging. A survey conducted in 2019 found that more than four in five Americans take vitamins or supplements .

The regenerative wellness sector may be following a similar trajectory, where stem cells are playing a leading role in wellness and anti-aging thanks to their self-renewal ability. Stem cells have the potential to regenerate cells, tissues and organs in the body, improving people’s quality of life and slowing the aging process. Studies have shown the more stem cells you have circulating in your blood, the greater the ability of your body to renew itself – naturally.

Stem Cells Turn Back The Clock

Stem cells’ rejuvenating abilities are already making it a big business, one that seems poised for more growth in the years to come, following in the footsteps of the vitamin industry. The stem cell market is projected to hit $32 billion by 2030 , growing at a CAGR of 11.57%. That compares to the global vitamin supplements market which reached $47.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to hit $98.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%. In its early days, the vitamin supplements market had double-digit growth, similar to what the stem cell market is seeing.

One company planning to ride this burgeoning trend is Stemtech Corporation (OTCQB: STEK), the Naples, Florida company that develops science-based products to support wellness using the body’s own stem cells. Stemtech says its stem cell enhancers improve the body’s natural defense, renewal, rejuvenation and anti-aging processes. Its products also boast powerful anti-aging components, which is proving popular with its many loyal customers. The company reports that sales are steadily increasing quarter over quarter and more of the same is expected in 2024. That growth is being driven by demand for its products and its network of distributors known as Independent Business Partners (IBPs) eager to sell Stemtech’s stem cell-based supplements. “Stemtech is witnessing the increase in the number of our IBP Independent Business Partners network. This positive momentum is a testament to the appeal of Stemtech’s exceptional anti-aging products and the promising income-earning opportunity we offer,” Stemtech President and COO John W. Meyer said in a recent press release .

Stemtech isn’t the only player in the stem cell market, several transformative health companies are going after different areas including Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM), Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH), OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK), Herbalife Ltd. (NASDAQ: HLF), Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC), Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR) and Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC).

Stemtech’s Edge

Thanks to the science its approach is based on, Stemtech believes it has an edge over other players in the stem cell enhancing market. Stemrelease3™, Stemtech’s most advanced stem cell nutrition product, contains stemrelease3, a blend of clinically tested ingredients that Stemtech says help release millions of your body’s own stem cells from the bone marrow into the bloodstream. The company says stemrelease3 also helps support telomere health, which is a potent defense to the aging process.

The RCM System, its flagship system, is comprised of three products: Stemrelease3™, StemFlo Advanced® and MigraStem™ also containing superfood extracts, antioxidants, polysaccharides, vitamins, minerals and other natural compounds. These are designed to support the healthy activity of our stem cells and boost the immune and circulatory system functions. The nutrients in RCM also help to activate the energy processes in the mitochondria, have antioxidant and detoxification effects and support telomere health, according to Stemtech.

Stemtech’s Cellect One™ Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream is another product the company reports is popular. It uses patented ingredient QXP from Red Oak Bark to lower the skin’s barriers so stem cells and peptides containing antioxidants and proteins can penetrate deeper into the skin, assisting in improving skin moisture, elasticity and a more youthful look.

The company also offers OraStem®, an all-natural toothpaste that protects, strengthens, rejuvenates, restores and supports your teeth and gum function from the cellular level. In addition, Stemtech says it also provides anti-oxidative and anti-microbial protection, supports your tooth strength with essential minerals, helps to gently remove stains, brightens your teeth in a natural and non-abrasive way and freshens breath.

Stemtech’s line of supplements, skin care products and oral care products aims to answer a need among consumers for anti-aging and wellness products that actually work. What vitamins did for healthy living, stem cells can do for aging. Stemtech is planning to take center stage in this evolution, betting it can play a big role in rejuvenating the body and turning back the clock one stem cell at a time.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

