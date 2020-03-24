Whitemud Provides Operational and Debt Update

Troy Media/TheNewswire.com news release service

Calgary – TheNewswire – March 24, 2020 – Whitemud Resources Inc. (“Whitemud” and the “Company”) (NEX – “WMK.H”) is pleased to announce that its LPG division, Midstream Energy Partners, has secured new LPG sales contracts for the upcoming contract year commencing April 1, 2020 and ending March 31, 2021. The supply for these contracts was also established. Together these contracts are anticipated to provide sufficient cash flow to support operations through Q1 2021 and allow the Company to maintain its discretionary debt reduction plan announced on December 30, 2019 (the “Debt Reduction Plan”).

Based on the new purchase and supply contracts and current cash reserves, the Company has determined to reduce the principal on its outstanding secured loans in accordance with the Debt Reduction Plan by the amount of $500,000.

Commenting on these developments the CEO of the Company, Stan Owerko stated that “the execution of profitable supply and sales contracts by the LPG division during challenging market conditions is an important achievement for the Company and supports an increase in the debt reduction during 2020″.

About Whitemud Resources Inc.

Whitemud is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the business of commodity marketing and logistics through Midstream Energy Partners, a division of Whitemud Resources Inc. formed in 2015.

Whitemud also holds mineral rights to exploit a large kaolin deposit in southern Saskatchewan, together with a processing facility located on the property. Whitemud’s product, Whitemud (MK) is a cement-grade metakaolin that enhances the performance of cement for oil and gas wells and construction applications. The Company uses a process that minimizes environmental impact.

