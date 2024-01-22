Reading Time: 4 minutes

Grab samples from two new areas returned values up to 7.44% Li2O and 6.43% Li2O. The 100% owned Sacred Banana Property is in the James Bay Region of Quebec.

Highlights

High grade lithium samples from new areas of 7.44% Li at Isabella; 6.99% Li on the western extension of Spodumene Mountain and 6.43% Li at Marine

Grab samples from Isabella averaged 2.05% from 20 samples

Lithium bearing pegmatites mapped over an area of 2 km x 2 km WhiteRock’s work indicates that Isabella and Spodumene Mountain are linked and maybe the same pegmatite; Isabella and Spodumene Mountain do not incorporate Marine showing which is 2 km south of Spodumene Mountain and offers additional upside at Sacred Banana.



Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – January 22, 2024 – WhiteRock Lithium Corp. (“WhiteRock” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that mapping at its 100% owned Sacred Banana Property has materially expanded the area of known high grade lithium bearing pegmatites. The Isabella and Marine areas, combined with Spodumene Mountain have been mapped over an area of four-square kilometres and remain open in all directions (Figure 1).

Figure 1 – Spodumene Mountain, Isabella and Marine areas and Li2O grades



Samples from Isabella returned grades up to 7.44% Li2O with 15 samples grading greater than 1.0% Li2O. Table 1 provides all of the grab sample results for Isabella.

Table 1 – Isabella assays

Fifty-four grab samples were taken from Spodumene Mountain, Isabella (Figure 2) and Marine between late-September and early-October 2023*. The average Li2O grades for these zones are shown in Table 2.

Table 2 – Summary of grab sample results from the Phase 1 programme

Zone Number of samples taken Average Li2O (%) Spodumene Mountain 27 3.23% Isabella 20 2.05% Marine 7 3.13%

‘* The number of grab samples taken do not include those taken from the two channels on Spodumene Mountain which have been previously reported.

Figure 2 – Isabella area showing grab sample results



The similarity of mineral textures in the lithium-bearing pegmatites, combined with the consistent high Li2O grades suggests that the areas are likely not isolated but are continuous/semi-continuous bodies that that have the potential to host a significant lithium deposit.

Sacred Banana and the adjoining Yoshi property, also 100% owned by WhiteRock, consist of 1,360 claims covering approximately 67,000 hectares of highly prospective ground (Figure 3). It is important to note that the property is approximately 30 kilometres from the all weather Laforge-Deux Road.

Mr. Dustin Nanos, President and CEO, commented: “This new information from Isabella is very impressive. Two programmes conducted at Sacred Banana have demonstrated not only the high-grade nature of the property but that the lithium bearing pegmatites occur over a large area. The addition of the Isabella area provides an entirely new area from which to carry out diamond drilling and based on our work, Isabella and Spodumene Mountain represent only a small portion of the potential at the Sacred Banana and Yoshi claims.”

The exploration at Sacred Banana is being carried out by Groupe Magnor Exploration Inc. (“Magnor”) of Saguenay, Quebec. Magnor is owned and managed by Frederic Bergeron and is a full-service exploration consulting firm.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release in regards to Quebec has been reviewed and approved by George M. Yordanov M.Sc. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec (OGQ).

About WhiteRock Lithium

WhiteRock Lithium is a privately held critical minerals exploration and development company based out of Calgary, Alberta. The Company is focused on exploration for lithium in Canada and on rapidly advancing its flagship Sacred Banana lithium project. The Company currently holds over 100,000 hectares of highly prospective lithium exploration claims in Quebec.

Website: https://whiterocklithium.com

WhiteRock Lithium Corp

1612 17th Ave SW

Calgary, Alberta

T2T 0E3

Information/Contact

Dustin Nanos, President & CEO

[email protected]

1-587-577-9878

