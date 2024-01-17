Reading Time: 5 minutes

Highlights

Lithium grades up to 4.48% LiO in Channel 1 and 5.02% LiO in Channel 2;

Channel 1 – average grade of 2.35% LiO over 34.5 metres of one metre continuous samples 16 samples returned grades higher than the average of 2.35%



Channel 2 – average grade of 1.76% LiO over 28 metres of one metre continuous samples

10 samples greater than 2.5% LiO and 12 samples greater than the average;

Channel 1 is open at both ends with grades in excess of 2.52% LiO and Channel 2 is open at both ends with the north end of the channel returning 3.1% LiO;

Both channel samples are from Spodumene Mountain which is 600 x 200 metres and has relief of 50 metres. The outcrop is open in all directions (Photo 1).

The channel sampling follows up on WhiteRock’s initial sampling programme that returned lithium grades up to 6.43% LiO from 13 rock samples averaging 3.01% LiO;

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – January 17, 2024 – WhiteRock Lithium Corp. (“WhiteRock” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from the 2023 channel sampling programme completed in October on Spodumene Mountain at its 100% owned Sacred Banana Property (“Sacred Banana” or the “Property”), James Bay region of Quebec (Figure 1,2). The Spodumene Mountain pegmatite is approximately 600 x 200 metres and has relief of about 50 metres and is open in all directions. Spodumene Mountain is characterized by approximately 40-50% large spodumene crystals up to four metres in length, as well as lepidolite and rubellite. The megacrystic (very coarse grained) nature and widespread distribution of lithium-bearing minerals at Spodumene Mountain and its environs, suggests that the claims overlie a region that was geologically very conducive for hosting a significant deposit.

Sacred Banana and the adjoining Yoshi property, also 100% owned by WhiteRock, consist of 1,360 claims covering approximately 67,000 hectares of highly prospective ground (Figure 2). It is important to note that the property is approximately 30 kilometres from the all weather Laforge-Deux Road.

Figure 1 – Channels #1 and #2 on Spodumene Mountain



Click Image To View Full Size

The channel sampling carried out at the “tail end” of the 2023 summer/fall season confirmed that the Spodumene Mountain occurrence is not just an isolated pegmatite intrusion within the regional mafic volcanic package but is part of an extensive dyke swarm that has been identified for more than 2 kilometres along strike and potentially 1.3 kilometers in an east-west direction.

WhiteRock believes that the consistency of the Li2O geochemical results (dominated by +2.0% grades) within the channeled rock (Figure 1, Photo 2 and 3) augments our observations that the mineralized horizon is at least 300 metres in width at Spodumene Mountain alone. WhiteRock has not yet delineated the definitive strike length or width of the occurrence.

Mr. Dustin Nanos, President and CEO, commented: “The channel sampling results show that the very impressive, and continuous, high-grade lithium mineralization that represents Spodumene Mountain may only represent a fraction of the mineralization to be identified on the Sacred Banana and Yoshi claims. The 2024 drilling campaign can’t start soon enough for us.”

The Phase 1 aspect of the programme commenced in late-August, early-September 2023. During the Phase 1 program the Company discovered several spodumene bearing outcrops over two kilometres along strike as well as numerous spodumene bearing pegmatite boulders. A Phase 2 program commenced in early October and consisted of additional property mapping and sampling, a reconnaissance magnetometer (“MAG”) survey and channel sampling at a portion of Spodumene Mountain. Three channel samples were completed for a total of 66 metres.

Photo 1 – Spodumene Mountain – Looking north



Click Image To View Full Size

Spodumene Mountain – outcrop measures 600 x 200 metres and has relief of 50 metres. The outcrop is open in all directions. Channel sampling took place less than 100 metres to the south (bottom of photo).

Figure 2 – Location map of the Sacred Banana and Yoshi claims



Click Image To View Full Size



Click Image To View Full Size

Photo 2 – Channel #1 – Spodumene Mountain

Channel sampling at Spodumene Mountain. A total of 68 1-metre-long samples were taken from the two

channels.

Photo #3 – Megacrystic spodumene-rich pegmatite adjacent to Channel #1, Spodumene Mountain

The exploration at Sacred Banana is being carried out by Groupe Magnor Exploration Inc. (“Magnor”) of Saguenay, Quebec. Magnor is owned and managed by Frederic Bergeron and is a full-service exploration consulting firm.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release in regards to Quebec has been reviewed and approved by George M. Yordanov M.Sc. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec (OGQ).

About WhiteRock Lithium

WhiteRock Lithium is a privately held critical minerals exploration and development company based out of Calgary, Alberta. The Company is focused on exploration for lithium in Canada and on rapidly advancing its flagship Sacred Banana lithium project. The Company currently holds over 100,000 hectares of highly prospective lithium exploration claims in Quebec.

Website: https://whiterocklithium.com

WhiteRock Lithium Corp

1612 17th Ave SW

Calgary, Alberta

T2T 0E3

Information/Contact

Dustin Nanos, President & CEO

[email protected]

1-587-577-9878

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.