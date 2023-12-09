Ethereum (ETH) recently passed the major $2,200 price barrier, and its sharp rise in value is the result of various aspects, a key one being the SEC’s decision to push the deadline further to decide on Grayscale’s spot Eth ETF.

Klaytn (KLAY) is a blockchain that’s used for business. It is made by GroundX, which is a part of one of the largest internet companies in South Korea, known as Kakao. Since its start, its decentralized platform has made waves within the Web3 space, and during the past month, it has picked up significant attention following its surge of 50%.

With this overall bullish market momentum, Pullix (PLX) has gained a lot of interest, as it promises to transform the industry and make it far more secure and accessible. This article will uncover why crypto whales are beginning to buy the PLX crypto and how far each altcoin can climb. We will see which one is the best DeFi project.

Pullix (PLX) Attracts Crypto Whales With Advanced Ecosystem Features

Pullix (PLX) has already seen an increase in whale activity even during the initial crypto ICO phase, as it features a unique approach to decentralized finance (DeFi). The project is building a trading platform that will completely bridge the gap seen in decentralized and centralized exchanges and will combine the best elements of both to establish a Hybrid DeFi platform.

Decentralized exchanges typically have liquidity issues, even though they are created to address this issue in most centralized exchanges. Pullix will solve this issue by increasing the platform’s liquidity. It does this by using institutional liquidity providers.

The exchange will also let users deposit PLX tokens and build a pool. While this task is difficult on most decentralized exchanges, it will be severely simplified on Pullix to make it as convenient as possible. Investors will have a solid opportunity to generate fixed passive income just by lending liquidity.PLX token ownership also has many advantages, as users can receive immediate incentives for trading on the site and finishing trading challenges.

Pullix will offer all of this in an easily accessible and simple-to-use platform to attract as many users as possible. It’s offered at $0.04 during the current presale period, but it can spike significantly in value, as analysts predict a 100x upswing when it launches, making it the best DeFi project.

>>>BUY $PLX TOKENS<<<

Klaytn (KLAY) Price Reclaims Upper Price Levels – Can It Reach $0.3?

Klaytn (KLAY) implemented numerous approaches to make its platform scalable and can handle a lot of users and services without slowing down. This is possible through its hub–and–spoke model, where the hub is the main blockchain. The spokes are smaller blockchains that can be customized individually.

This resulted in a lot of whale interest in the Klaytn crypto, and as of recently, its value has seen an upswing. During the past week alone, KLAY saw an increase from $0.18 to $0.21, breaking past the $0.20 price barrier.

As a result, many are now eyeing the future price potential for the KLAY crypto. The crypto might surge from the current level, and the next possible target could be $0.25. The price spiked by 50% in the past month, putting Klaytn as one of the biggest altcoin gainers. According to the on-chart data, the Klaytn price prediction puts it at $0.3606 by the end of 2024 and making it an appealing altcoin for whales.

Ethereum (ETH) to Retest $2,800 – How Far Can It Rise?

Ethereum (ETH) recently saw a sharp rise in value after breaching the $2,200 price barrier. We are now retesting the 20-day EMA mark. The price action justified the investors’ interest, and fresh buying momentum was renewed after a correction in the past few months.

Now, the Ethereum price is trading near neutrality and is forming a strong bullish candle that scratched the neckline of $2,000 prior to this jump.

On the recent on-chart data, the Ethereum price is hovering at the $2,270 range and saw an upswing of 21% in the past 30 days.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed its decision on whether to approve or disapprove of a spot Ether exchange-traded fund (ETF) offered by asset manager Grayscale, as reported by James Seyffart . If they do approve it, this could send the ETH price flying. According to the Ethereum price prediction, it can rise as high as $3,816.51 in 2024 after breaking past $2,800.

Summary

While Klaytn and Ethereum are bullish, reaching the required heights will take some time to provide early investors with significant ROI.

As a result of this, whales are buying PLX tokens because of the project’s potential to improve the DeFi traded market and its unique Trade-to-Earn model that lets users earn instant rewards just by trading on the platform. It will let holders profit from the daily revenue of the exchange and earn fixed passive income just by providing liquidity to the automated market makers, and this makes it the best crypto to invest in right now.

For more information about the Pullix presale visit details below:

Website: https://pullix.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/pullixmarkets

Telegram: https://t.me/pullixmarkets

Contact Details

Pullix Markets

[email protected]