Willow Bioscience CEO Dr Chris Savile joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share a significant development. The company has unveiled a noteworthy partnership with a Nasdaq-listed biopharmaceutical company, with a shared objective of forging precise and efficient manufacturing pathways for advanced intermediates and high-value active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Savile provided insights into this partnership’s progress, revealing that the initial phase of the feasibility program, which leveraged Willow’s BioOxiTM platform, surpassed expectations. In light of this success, the partner has committed to advancing the program further toward commercialization. This next phase will encompass additional research and development efforts, as well as scaling up production. One of the notable aspects of this collaboration is the revenue-generating potential for Willow Bioscience.

The company anticipates revenue streams from research fees, aligning perfectly with its strategic focus on near-term revenue generation from programs with relatively short timelines for commercial revenue realization. Additionally, Willow expects to commence revenue generation from the commercial supply of a crucial advanced intermediate through its manufacturing network as early as 2024.

This partnership represents a significant milestone for Willow Bioscience, underscoring its commitment to advancing cutting-edge biopharmaceutical solutions and capitalizing on opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry.

Savile also shared the company has reported its third-quarter financials numbers that showed the company has seen record revenues for the third quarter and the signing of two new program agreements, and advanced three programs to the next phase of development toward commercialization.

