DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

Brossard, Quebec – The Newswire – Jan 11th, 2024 – Windfall Geotek (TSXV:WIN) (OTC:WINKF) (FSE:L7C2) a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005 in the mining sector is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Beck, currently the CEO, as the Chairman of the board of directors, and the resignation of Mr. Dinesh Kandanchatha from the Chairmanship and the board of Directors.

David Beck, CEO and Chairman commented: “ I would like to thank Mr. Kandanchatha for his contributions to Windfall Geotek over the last several years. ”



About Windfall Geotek – Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) since 2005

Windfall is an Artificial Intelligence company that has been in business for over 15 years developing its proprietary AI and data mining techniques. Windfall Geotek can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence, and mathematics. It combines available public and private datasets including geophysical, drill hole and surface data. The algorithms designed and employed by Windfall are calculated to highlight areas of interest that have the potential to be geologically similar to other gold deposits and mineralization. The Company’s objective is to develop a new royalty stream by significantly enhancing and participating in the exploration success rate of mining and to continue the Land Mine detection application as a high priority. Windfall has played a part in numerous past discoveries utilizing its methodology as described at: https://windfallgeotek.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.windfallgeotek.com

Additional information about the Company is available under Windfall Geotek’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor does its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and using information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.