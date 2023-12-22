DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

Brossard, Quebec – TheNewswire – December 22nd, 2023 – Windfall Geotek (TSX-V:WIN) (OTC:WINKF) (FSE:L7C2) a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005 in the mining sector is pleased to announce that the shareholders approved all 6 motions put forth at the AGM held on December 20th, 2023. The complete results of the AGM will be available on the company’s SEDAR profile.

Additionally, Windfall Geotek Inc would like to welcome David Beck to the Board of Directors. As recently announced David Beck has also been appointed CEO of Windfall Geotek Inc. David Beck’s career has focused on capital markets, turnarounds, and M&A, primarily in the technology sector and more recently in the mining sector. Mr. Beck is currently a Member of the Board of directors for three public companies: DGTL-TSXV, ISD-TSXV, and LLM-CSE (prior four public companies). Most recently, he was CFO of Advanced United Holdings (AUHI-CSE), a junior mining company, in which he successfully completed two year-end audits. Prior to this, he was Chairman & CEO of 3Sixty Secure (SAFE-CSE), a 250-person physical security services company. Other experience includes public equity: Head of Technology Investment Banking at several boutique investment dealers, and consistently top-ranked technology Financial Analyst based in both New York City and Toronto; and private equity: Partner, Celtic House Venture Partners, and personal investments and advisory services to 20+ private growth companies.

Dinesh Kandanchatha, Chairman of Windfall Geotek commented: “I welcome Mr. Beck to the board, augmenting his role as CEO. His extensive experience identifying hidden value in businesses is critical to supporting our next phase of growth as we execute on the digital exploration mission of Windfall. ”

David Beck, CEO of Windfall Geotek commented: “I am very pleased to join the board of Windfall Geotek. I consider this appointment both as enabling my efforts on a go forward basis, and as a reflection of support from the current board. ”



Windfall is an Artificial Intelligence company that has been in business for over 15 years developing its proprietary CARDS analysis (AI) and data mining techniques. Windfall Geotek can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence, and mathematics. It combines available public and private datasets including geophysical, drill hole and surface data. The algorithms designed and employed by Windfall are calculated to highlight areas of interest that have the potential to be geologically similar to other gold deposits and mineralization. The Company’s objective is to develop a new royalty stream by significantly enhancing and participating in the exploration success rate of mining and to continue the Land Mine detection application as a high priority. Windfall has played a part in numerous past discoveries utilizing its methodology as described at: https://windfallgeotek.com/.

