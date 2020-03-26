Windfall Geotek Announces the Launch of Eagleeye(TM), an AI-Driven Aerial Surveying and Digital Exploration Solution

Troy Media/TheNewswire.com news release service

Brossard, Quebec – The Newswire – March 26, 2020 – Windfall Geotek (TSXV:WIN), a mining technology services company and a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005 in the mining sector, is pleased to announce the launch of EagleEyeTM, a drone-based solution for AI-driven digital exploration in mining .

“Windfall Geotek’s experience in collecting and analyzing data has been proven over the past 15 years. We recently worked closely with Michel and his team on a great project in Finland” commented Don Moore, CEO of Playfair Exploration.

”They have put together some of the best drone, sensor, and surveying expertise in this solution. We are looking forward to testing EagleEyeTM to advance one of our gold project in B.C” stated Jacob Verbaas, VP Exploration at Flow Metals.

“Our new services have allowed us to bring to market the survey, sensor, and AI-driven software for digital exploration. Our ability, in the mining sector, to find targets is directly tied to the quality of the source data we receive from our customers” commented Michel Fontaine. “EagleEyeTM will allow us to work more closely with our customers, generating a better return for their investors with our CARDSTM AI-generated targets.

EagleEyeTM will begin tests in mining sector with the acquisition and analysis of survey data. Windfall Geotek will partner with operators of leading surveying companies to obtain geophysical data and generate potential drill targets using drones, modified sensors, and the CARDS AI software system.

Following the announcement by the government of Canada and in the wake of #covid19 restrictions, we wish to reiterate that our AI experts are always available to meet your needs and this, while working from home.

In fact, with the existing restrictions on field work, it’s probably the best time to put our CARDS AI technology to work for you. We look forward to receiving inquiries from our global clientele.

About Windfall Geotek – Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) since 2005

Windfall Geotek is a services company using Artificial Intelligence (AI) with an extensive portfolio of gold, copper and zinc properties in Quebec. Windfall Geotek can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and mathematics. The Company’s objective is to develop a new royalty stream by significantly enhancing and participating in the exploration success rate of mining.

