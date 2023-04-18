Reading Time: 2 minutes

April 18, 2023 – TheNewswire – XPeng (NYSE: XPEV), a leading smart electric vehicle company, announced the presentation of its latest smart EV model, the XPENG G6 Ultra Smart Coupe SUV, at Auto Shanghai 2023. The G6 is equipped with XPENG’s next-generation smart electric platform architecture, SEPA2.0, and features smart driving, intelligent cabin, superfast charging, and superior performance features. The G6 also boasts the latest XNGP ADAS system, bringing it closer to fully autonomous driving.







The G6 features world-class 800V high-voltage SiC platform and 3C battery cells, as well as China’s only mass-produced front and rear integrated aluminum body die-casting technology and CIB battery-body integration technology.

This mid-sized BEV SUV is expected to set new benchmarks for smart superiority, range reliability, handling excellence, and physical comfort. With an extended range of 755 kilometers and a maximum charging speed of just 10 minutes for 300 kilometers of range, the G6 offers exceptional performance and convenience.

Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman & CEO of XPENG stated: “G6 is born intelligent, conceived through XPENG’s technological ingenuity and relentless innovation to continuously set new industry standards in the era of smartification.”

XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers.

