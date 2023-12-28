Zero Carbon Technologies Limited, a prominent sustainable technology solutions provider, proudly announces a significant development following its previous release on November 16th, 2023. In collaboration with FinNest Group, the company is set to receive a combined equity and debt investment of USD 100 million. This investment will be structured through a corporate bond, soon to be listed on the Afrinex Exchange.

In a strategic move to strengthen its leadership, Zero Carbon Technologies Limited is delightedto announce the appointment of Dr. Biswanath Patnaik, also known as BNP, as Co-Chairman. Dr. Patnaik, an esteemed serial entrepreneur, investment banker, legal counsel, and philanthropist, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the board. His diverse educational background includes a graduation in Economics, an MBA from Utkal University, an LLB from Arunuday University, a Professional Executive course from IIM Kozhikode, a Management course in Real Estate Economics from the London School of Economics, and Doctorate degrees from Rushford Business School and Maverick Business Academy. His business interests span across finance, healthcare, startups, renewable energy, and more, with significant stakes in various companies across the globe.

Joining him on the board are Arun Kar, a visionary entrepreneur and investor with a rich military background, and Dave Reynolds, former CIO of BT Global Services and an expert in business transformation and cyber security. Kar’s experience in digital and technology innovation and Reynolds’ extensive knowledge in IT strategy and cyber security are set to propel Zero CarbonTechnologies forward in its endeavors.

Sir Tony Baldry, Chairman of Zero Carbon Technologies Limited, expressed his enthusiasm:We are very honoured to have such a prestigious group joining our team and board. The presence of Dr. Biswanath Patnaik as co-chairman will undoubtedly catalyze our initiative to become a significant player in the world market. Our focus on sustainable battery recycling and green energy technologies positions our group distinctively in the field.

Zero Carbon Technologies Limited, established in Great Britain and Wales, is actively addressing the growing demand and environmental impact of electric vehicle (EV) batteries. With the surge in EV popularity, there is an increasing need for efficient and sustainable battery disposal and recycling solutions. Zero Carbon is positioned to play a crucial role in this emerging market with its innovative battery recycling plant in La Mancha Province, Spain.

The company patented and proprietary low-CO2 battery recycling technology is a game-changer in the industry. It enables the recycling of over 80% of the battery material and recovers 95% of the valuable metals from the black mass, which is a significant advancement in battery recycling processes. This technology not only contributes to the reduction of environmental impact but also addresses the critical metal shortage currently affecting the market.

Zero Carbon approach revolutionizes the lead and lithium-ion battery value chain, catering to both electric vehicle and industrial-use batteries. As the demand for EVs continues to grow, the company& strategic focus on circular critical metals recovery places it at the forefront of sustainable technology solutions, potentially making a significant impact on the battery recycling industry and contributing to a more sustainable future.

FinNest is a London based thriving investment firm that offers more than just capital. FinNest brings a wealth of domain expertise, particularly in investment funds earmarked for environmental sustainability and achieving net-zero goals.

ON BEHALF OF ZERO CARBON TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(signed) “Chris Farnworth”

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Zero Carbon Technologies

https://zerocarbontechnologies.es

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”,“should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events.

This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

Statements about the Company’s future recycling business are all forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are

difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. The continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those

implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management& reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management’s expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Contact Details

Zero Carbon Technologies

Chris Farnworth CE

[email protected]