VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire – January 29, 2024 – Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV:ZAU) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that subject to regulatory approval, it has entered into a Market-Making Services Agreement (the “Agreement“) with Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. (“ITG“) to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV“) policies and applicable laws. ITG will trade common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares“) of the Company on the TSXV with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company’s Common Shares.

Under the Agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CDN$6,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The Agreement is for an initial term of one (1) month and automatically renews for one (1) month periods (“Additional Term“) unless either party provides written notice of termination to the other party thirty (30) days prior to the end of the Additional Term. There are no performance obligations contained in the Agreement and ITG will not receive Shares, stock options or any other form of equity in the Company as compensation. ITG and the Company are arms-length parties and ITG and its principals do not currently own or have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company, however, ITG and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

About Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc.

Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold stands at the forefront of gold exploration in West Africa, boasting a district-scale discovery in the Todi Project. Guided by a commitment to responsible exploration and led by an experienced leadership team, Zodiac Gold is poised to play a pivotal role in the flourishing gold sector of West Africa. The company’s flagship Todi project, covering an expansive 2,316 sq km land package, is strategically located in a previously underexplored region with close proximity to the renowned New Liberty Gold Mine. With a robust exploration strategy, excellent access to infrastructure, and a focus on sustainable practices, Zodiac Gold is well-positioned for success in unlocking the full potential of its extensive gold exploration assets.

On Behalf of Zodiac Gold Inc.

“David Kol”

President & CEO

For further information, please visit the Zodiac-Gold website at www.zodiac-gold.com or contact:

David Kol

President & CEO

[email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts that address receipt of regulatory approvals, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are no guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company’s continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

