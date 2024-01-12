Reading Time: 3 minutes

TORONTO, Ontario – TheNewswire – January 12, 2024 – Zonetail Inc. (“Zonetail” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ZONE) (OTC:ZTLLF), further to its press release of December 29, 2023, related to the closing of it private placement, the Company paid eligible finders (“Finders”), all of whom are at arm’s length to the Company and its insiders within the meaning of Policy 5.1 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), cash compensation as finders fees of $4,800 and has issued an aggregate of 240,000 finders warrants of the Company (“Finders Warrants”). Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05, for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the closing date of the Offering.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE, OTCQB: ZTLLF) is a mobile platform and market network that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities and services​. Our Mission is to provide a state-of-the-art mobile platform that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities, and services. And our Vision is to build a critical mass of users in the hard-to-reach, high rise residential vertical, through a unique mobile market network model – providing vital information, products, and services at the tap of a screen. We are the search engine to optimize you home. Zonetail also has a partnership with AAHOA, the largest association of hotels in the world representing approximately 35,000 hotels and 65% of the U.S. hotel market. The Company expects to relaunch its hotel vertical when market conditions within the hotel industry have rebounded after COVID.

Please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Holmes

President and CEO

Zonetail Inc.

Telephone: (416) 994-5399

[email protected]

Legal Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to Zonetail’s current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Zonetail’s business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Zonetail undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by Zonetail in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors Zonetail believes are appropriate, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Zonetail believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, prospective purchasers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.