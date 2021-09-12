Climate questions that make me pause

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A few columns ago I started a dialogue about climate issues and how we could, and should, react to them. I become more confused than enlightened as I strive to learn more about the issue and the proposed solutions.

I have a few questions that trouble me:

If we should reduce our dependence on fossil fuels in our cars by driving less, why do we keep building newer, bigger and faster roads? Isn’t this counter-productive? Shouldn’t we keep fewer roads in worse condition but better transit routes so we’re forced to choose the better alternative?

Why is transit so expensive? If we want everyone to commute by public transit, why isn’t it more affordable?

The problem is that transit is run like a for-profit business. It’s not just about greening; it’s more about greenbacks! Look at what’s happening to the Go Transit service in the Greater Toronto Area. It’s being drastically cut.

Why?

Economics – simple as that – the bottom line doesn’t justify the cost. If we’re expected to be serious about climate, why isn’t government?

We speak almost daily now about single-use plastics – this is good. A growing awareness about the impacts of these materials is so important to providing a solution.

But here’s the rub. We don’t actually know what to do and how to do it. So we jump on the bandwagon. Many fast-food outlets provide paper straws now – good for them! But the lid on the drink container is single-use plastic, and the cup is often coated so it’s leak-proof but not readily recyclable. Why is that? Why can’t they make paper lids?

I bought some hardware items the other day. The plastic wrapping outweighed the things I was buying.

Why?

If you look into this a bit, you might be surprised to know that much of the packaging has little to do with protecting the items you’re buying. Rather, the packaging is all about advertising, preventing theft and sometimes making a tiny, expensive item look bigger so we don’t feel so bad about the cost.

Live your life as if the environment depended on it – it does by Geoff Carpentier

In fairness, some stores ask me if I want a bag for my purchases and some stock some items in bulk and unwrapped. When I was growing up, we went to a hardware store to buy a bag of unboxed nails, screws, nuts, washers or myriad other items. We simply chose the amount we wanted, weighed them and marked on the bag what they were and paid for them at the cash.

Why can’t we go back to that?

We do that with fruits and veggies. Why do I have to pay $9 for a small box of nails that has a plastic window so I can see the nails?

What exactly is a climate emergency?

It’s not actually defined – it’s more a concept that we have to do something and do it fast. That may be a good thing but random acts without focus serve little purpose.

One of the federal political party leaders is suggesting we think globally when trying to manage climate change. He says we should use our technology and knowledge to help others in need so we can all benefit globally – yet he is mocked by many.

Why?

I don’t think it’s because he’s wrong – in fact, he’s quite right. We can’t solve the world’s problems on our own soil because it’s a global issue. What’s happening is that politicians, who are telling us what to do, really have no idea but are still willing to pound the table and say their way is the only way.

That’s not a good way to fight a global issue.

Climate change and our devastating impacts on Earth are well known, but we fight to stay the same while pretending to be better!

Geoff Carpentier is a published author, expedition guide and environmental consultant. Visit Geoff online at www.avocetnatureservices.com, on LinkedIn and Facebook. For interview requests, click here.

The views, opinions and positions expressed by columnists and contributors are the authors’ alone. They do not inherently or expressly reflect the views, opinions and/or positions of our publication.

© Troy Media

Troy Media is an editorial content provider to media outlets and its own hosted community news outlets across Canada.