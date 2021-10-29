How to put an end to bad government decisions

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A litany of disastrous government decisions in Canada have sometimes cost lives and definitely many billions of dollars.

The list is long:

What they all have in common is a lack of independent oversight, analysis and evaluation before the bad decisions were made. Parliamentary oversight, federal or provincial, has been ineffective and retroactive.

These mistakes can cost billions of dollars and damage or end hundreds of lives.

An independent, entirely separate government branch might help. It would have knowledge of existing government programs, processes and decision-making, and planning procedures. Moreover, it would be capable of evaluating changes, and examining the effects of new programs, projects, agencies or regulations on finances, the economy, individuals and groups.

Some entities deal with such things: the Privy Council, the auditor general, the conflict of interest and ethics commissioner, the parliamentary budget office, the Justice Department and the RCMP. The provincial governments have similar entities.

A number of steps should be taken to structure and task such an important body. Its responsibilities should include:

being aware of all the current and incipient public policy issues and challenges that may face decision-makers;

fully describing and delineating what the new programs or new agencies are, what they’re intended to do, whom they will affect, how much they will cost and how they will be paid for;

who will be tasked with running or overseeing them;

and establishing metrics for the results and near-term milestones.

This organization should be staffed with an adequate and highly knowledgeable staff, including lawyers, doctors, scientists, engineers, accountants, financial analysts, businesspeople, data and IT professionals; and cultural and social anthropologists. They should also be able to call upon such specialists as needed for specific issues.

This body must be independent of the regular civil service and government. Its governance and senior executives must also be independent, chosen from a pool of voluntary applicants attracted by its mission and a highly competitive remuneration and command structure.

Top officials could also be voted on by the public.

High prestige and power should be accorded this institution – and high standards.

Citizens can no longer depend on traditional decision-making processes, which have given us such horrendous messes.

Strong, proactive and independent scrutiny, analysis and judgment must be applied by highly competent and informed outsiders. Otherwise, the disasters will continue.

