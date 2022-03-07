Trudeau more Bozo the Clown than dictator

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Just the week before, when he invoked the Emergencies Act to deal with what was essentially a local police matter, Justin Trudeau was being compared to brutal dictators like Xi Jinping. But now, after effectively saying “Just fooling” and revoking the same legislation he said was absolutely necessary to save the country from the perils of the evil working folk, a more apt comparison would be to Bozo the Clown.

After ruining Canada’s reputation abroad, severely damaging trust in Canada’s banking system, and confounding civil rights experts with his astounding overreach – going nuclear to storm bouncy castles – Trudeau then decided that the bouncy castle threat had been vanquished, and he didn’t need that draconian legislation after all.

Even that brutal dictator, Xi Jinping, scolded Justin for going too far with his temper tantrum. When Ji tells you have gone too far – well, you have gone too far. I guess we can be thankful that Justin and his brutal Ottawa police buddies didn’t have tanks at their disposal. Beating up a few truckers and brutalizing Rebel News reporters would have seemed like child’s play if they did.

But here’s the real side-splitter. In his little speech revoking the Emergencies Act – legislation that was intended for events slightly more worrisome than bouncy castles and free Sikh food – Trudeau said, “We need to constantly work to defend and improve our democracy, both at home and abroad.”

Now, that’s funny! Could it be that the temperamental Trudeau is giving us a sign that he is ready to move on? Remember that Trudeau was a drama teacher before deciding he wanted to become the leader of every Canadian (and Canadians – for reasons I could never fathom – granted his wish). Could it be that he is announcing through his actions and absolutely hilarious speech that he intends to become a stand-up comedian?

If so, I applaud his move. After spending the last two years in an entirely self-imposed Covid prison, Canada is certainly ready for some humour. I am in full support of Trudeau’s career move.

Maybe Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland could join him on the comedy circuit. It was Freeland, after all, who broke into uncontrollable laughter while announcing Emergency Act measures to silence those pesky Canadians holding “unacceptable views.”

Anyway, you get my idea.

Trudeau set horrendous precedent by invoking Emergencies Act by Michael Taube

An overextension of government powers that shot an arrow through the heart of our democracy, liberty and freedom

The sad fact is that this was once a great country. And we had outstanding leaders. Macdonald, Laurier, Mulroney, Chrétien, Martin, Harper were all taken seriously on the world stage. While, domestically, we all had our issues with them, they were serious men, and they were taken seriously.

So, how did we end up with such a lightweight?

Maybe Canada will recover. Maybe we will be taken seriously again on the world stage.

Maybe.

Brian Giesbrecht, retired judge, is a senior fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

Brian is a Troy Media Thought Leader. For interview requests, click here.

The opinions expressed by our columnists and contributors are theirs alone and do not inherently or expressly reflect the views of our publication.

© Troy Media

Troy Media is an editorial content provider to media outlets and its own hosted community news outlets across Canada.