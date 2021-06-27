Medical tyranny behind the push for mass vaccination

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe recently urged his citizens to get vaccinated in a three-minute plea filled with dubious claims and faulty logic.

It’s irksome that any executive assistant or speechwriter got paid to compose such nonsense.

Moe said: “Those who have chosen to not get vaccinated, you will continue to be at risk of not only contracting COVID but at risk of much more severe outcomes.”

Those chances are small. Based on his study, Dr. Ari Joffe told the Toronto Sun in January “that the median infection fatality rate in people under 70 years old is 0.05 per cent.” He also said the collateral damage of lockdowns was 10 times worse than COVID-19 running free.

Besides, those who do get vaccinated with the Pfizer shot administered in the province may still get and spread SARS-CoV-2. In Forbes last September, former Harvard Medical School professor William Haseltine wrote that in clinical trials, “Prevention of infection is not a criterion for success for any of these vaccines. … Three of the vaccine protocols – Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca – do not require that their vaccine prevent serious disease, only that they prevent moderate symptoms which may be as mild as cough, or headache.”

So much for 95 per cent effectiveness. Nevertheless, these vaccines have been rushed to mass production and approved for emergency use only, even though COVID-19 is about as lethal as the flu.

Now back to Moe: “I know that some of you are making this choice (to decline the jab), and they’re also encouraging others to maybe not get vaccinated under some misguided notion of defending your personal freedoms. But here’s the thing, you’re actually the ones that are standing in the way.”

Any leader who calls “defending your personal freedoms” a “misguided notion” deserves an entire populace “standing in the way.”

Moe added: “So if you really want all your freedoms back, go get in line and get vaccinated. It’s really not that big of a deal. We’re not asking you to storm the beaches of Normandy.”

If you want to be free, get in line. Does Moe miss the irony?

If our only freedom is to obey the government, we don’t have any. This sounds like the U2 Vertigo lyric about hostage-takers: “Just give me what I want and no one gets hurt.”

As for Normandy, we stormed it to defeat Nazi authoritarianism. Adolf Hitler thought freedom was “a misguided notion” too, as he morphed a Western democracy into a dictatorship. Let premiers ponder that.

Near the end of his remarks, Moe mentioned “safe and effective vaccines.” Yet, these have limited efficacy and might not properly be called vaccines. Unlike traditional vaccines, which involve injecting a weak or dead form of the disease, the Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs do something else. They trick the body into producing the same spike protein as the virus to trigger an immune response.

Byram Bridle, associate professor of viral immunology at the University of Guelph, calls these spike proteins a damaging “toxin.” Bridle made public a Japanese study on Pfizer jab recipients that discovered those spike proteins coursing in their blood before accumulating in organs and tissues. Bridle cited a separate study of Moderna jab recipients where spike proteins remained in their blood plasma for 15 days. Lab animals injected with spike proteins suffered brain damage and cardiovascular problems.

Therefore, no aspect of “safe and effective vaccines” is indisputable. Why else does Health Canada want everyone to wear masks and social distance even after they are jabbed? As of June 5, the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System maintained by the U.S. government reported 294,801 adverse events for COVID-19 vaccines, including 5,165 deaths.

Worst of all, the Saskatchewan government brought COVID-19 vaccines to public schools and included minors in its target of 70 per cent vaccination. As Stanford professor and epidemiologist Dr. Jay Bhattacharya has noted, the small chance of a teenager having an adverse reaction to the shot is still higher than the odds of getting sick from COVID-19. Do teens know this when they get these shots without parental consent?

Moe’s 70 per cent target isn’t even a necessary goal, according to Joffe. He told the Sun, “in most situations only 20 to 40 per cent of the population would be infected before ongoing transmission is limited (i.e., herd immunity).”

“So if you truly want all of the restrictions removed and all of your personal freedoms restored, then I would ask you to do your part. Get vaccinated,” Moe said.

Bhattacharya has also said that since Canada’s vulnerable populations are vaccinated, the limitations on gathering and personal space should also go.

Moe is the one who needs to do his part. It’s time he and other premiers liberate their citizens from medical tyranny, return to evidence-based policy and govern in alignment with our constitutional freedoms.

