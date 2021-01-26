A diet rich in human food may be wreaking havoc on the health of urban coyotes, according to a new study by University of Alberta biologists.

The research team from the Faculty of Science examined the stomach contents, gut microbiome and overall health of nearly 100 coyotes in Edmonton’s capital region. Their results also show coyotes that consume more human food have more human-like gut bacteria – with potential impact on their nutrition, immune function and, based on similar findings in dogs, even behaviour.

“If eating human food disturbs the ‘natural’ coyote gut bacteria, it is possible that eating human food has the potential to affect all these other aspects of coyote health and behaviour as well,” said Scott Sugden, lead author and recent master’s graduate from the Department of Biological Sciences.

“The gut microbiome has been consistently related to various aspects of human health and behaviour, and the same is true for animals,” Sugden noted.

The research also shows that urban coyotes, which eat more human food, also have lower body fat, stressed immune systems and more parasites. The study builds on Sugden’s previous research into the relationship between an anthropogenic, or human, diet and the health of urban coyotes.

“If access to human food has the potential to affect coyote health and behaviour by disturbing the gut microbiome, it’s important to address the root of the issue by limiting their access to protein-poor human food,” explained Sugden.

“This would likely be more effective, and easier to implement, than trying to manage aggressive coyotes and unhealthy coyotes as separate issues,” he said, adding that another U of A project will more directly address bold urban coyotes.

Sugden completed the research under the supervision of ecologist Colleen Cassady St. Clair and microbiologist Lisa Stein, both professors in the Department of Biological Sciences.

The study, “An altered microbiome in urban coyotes mediates relationships between anthropogenic diet and poor health,” was published in Scientific Reports.

| By Katie Willis for Troy Media

© Troy Media

The views, opinions and positions expressed by columnists and contributors are the author’s alone. They do not inherently or expressly reflect the views, opinions and/or positions of our publication.

COMMUNITY NEWS OUTLET ACTION PLAN!

WEBSITE HOSTING AND ALL OUR EDITORIAL CONTENT POSTED TO YOUR SITE DAILY FOR ONLY $129.95 PER MONTH.

Limited time offer: First 2 months FREE!