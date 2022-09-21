The future of quantum technology

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Amplify Your Business, produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media, will interview professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we will be unpacking their common business challenges and identifying the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth.

“We get into the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to entrepreneurship,” says Lance Johnson, Amplomedia’s founder and marketing veteran and our host. “And it’s the failures that often lead to the greatest lessons, so be prepared to hear some uncomfortable and very REAL conversations about what is required to create successful businesses.”

Today we’re joined by John Davis, the CTO and Co-Founder of Zero Point Cryogenics, a company that manufactures dilution refrigerators. Dilution refrigerators are the method of continuously cooling below one kelvin. In fact, Zero Point Cryogenics refrigerators cool to around ten millikelvin – which is roughly -273.14 degrees celsius, just 0.01 degrees shy of Absolute Zero.

When most people hear the word “cryogenics,” they tend to think of body preservation, but Zero Point Cryogenics focuses on quantum technology, including quantum computers.

Today’s Guest

John P. Davis is CTO of Zero Point Cryogenics, an Edmonton-based company that manufactures cryogenic equipment called dilution refrigerators, which are the primary low-temperature platform for quantum computers. He is also a Professor in the Department of Physics at the University of Alberta, where his research focuses on large-scale quantum objects at low temperatures. Originally from St. Louis, Missouri, he received his Ph.D. at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

