Often we struggle to name a group of animals when we see several feeding or playing together: Was that a bunch of birds or a flock of felines or a gambit of gnus?

Actually, it’s none of those.

I decided to compile a list of as many names as I could find for as many animal gatherings as possible to satisfy my curiosity. Many of these are pretty mundane – herd, litter, group, flock, pack and colony, to name a few. But others are much more intriguing.

One might find a shrewdness of apes, a congress of baboons, a company of badgers, or an obstinacy of bison or buffalo, while camels come in trains.

A sloth of bears might surprise you. A dazzle or zeal of zebra might intrigue, as would a wisdom of wombats or a grind of whales.

An ambush of tigers might be expected as these are fierce stealth predators, but would you be afraid of a scurry of squirrels or a hurtle of sheep?

Cheetahs hunt in small groups, forming a coalition, but they would assuredly shy away from a parade of elephants or a tower of giraffes.

Gorillas might whoop it up with their buddies – until a cackle of hyenas comes calling, a crash of rhinos pass or a bloat of hippos waddle nearby.

A sawt of lions or a leap of leopards are certainly fearsome, but a mischief of mice can scare the mighty king!

A surfeit of skunks are smelly neighbours but they don’t hold a candle to a mischievous gaze of raccoons eyeing your garbage!

A prickle of porcupines may be an issue for your dog, but they’ll likely never see a puggle of platypuses, a cartload of monkeys, an array of hedgehogs or a business of ferrets!

At home, we can enjoy a horde of hamsters or a kindle of kittens as we cuddle our little critters, while a rout of coyotes, a cowardice of curs or a skulk of foxes make us hold our pomp of Pekinese close to keep them safe.

In our expansive forests and fields, we can enjoy a richness of martens, a labour of moles, a rangale (whatever that is) of deer, a romp of otters, a husk of hares or a trace of rabbits. But we will never see a troop of kangaroos, a roll of armadillos, a coterie of prairie dogs, a turmoil of porpoises or a harem of seals.

On the farm, we can encounter a drove of cattle, a string of ponies, a trip of goats, a rake of colts, a span of mules, a drove of oxen and a drift of hogs – how exciting would that be?

But it’s the dogs and cats that garner the most names, as would be expected since they’re so entwined with our lives. The ever-faithful dog is known as a cry, a mute, a leash, a meek or a stable. Watch of out for a pounce, intrigue, nuisance, destruction or glaring of cats as our little felines wrap themselves around our legs for a cuddle.

So why do we do this? Why have so many bizarre names?

There’s no reason. Many are just whimsical, created to entertain.

Does it really matter if a bunch of crows are called a parliament?

Not really – but it’s fanciful and fun.

In future columns, I’ll share bird, fish, insect and sea critter names, so stay tuned you blush of boys and giggle of girls!

