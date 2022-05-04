Why don’t Canadian broadcasters love the beautiful game?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Thirty-six years ago last week, the Calgary Flames scored one of their most famous triumphs – a 3-2 Game 7 playoff victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion Edmonton Oilers.

Back then I was sports editor of the Calgary Sun, and that playoff run to the finals (Calgary lost to Montreal in five games) consumed my days and nights. But I was secretly just as excited that, by June, I’d be in Mexico covering Canada’s debut at World Cup ’86.

In Canada, being a true football fan has been a pretty lonely, often mocked, existence. Sports departments considered soccer merely “an immigrant’s game” about which “no one cared” and that “would never catch on.” Depressing stuff for those in love with the game.

Although there are now four registered Canadian soccer players for every hockey player, little has changed. Just last year, in-house footy experts such as Craig Forrest and Kristian Jack were shown the door at TSN and – outside of the Olympics or World Cup finals – you couldn’t pay Bell Media or Rogers/Sportsnet to broadcast a Canadian national team game. Well, you could, but that was the only way they’d do it.

Other people saw opportunity and paid attention to the fact that Canada, along with the United States and Mexico, would host the men’s World Cup in 2026. They looked into the future and saw that, within 10 years, the beautiful game could become Canada’s second – at worst, third – most popular sport, and they were willing to invest in domestic and international games. Thanks to a long-term partnership with online streamer OneSoccer, the Canadian Premier League launched in 2019.

Turns out they were on to something. Pandemic disruptions opened a door for Canada’s men to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and, lo and behold, they charged right through it. They muscled their way past Caribbean minnows last spring before squeezing into the final group with the big fish. A strong showing in July’s Gold Cup hinted that forces that can’t be explained may be at play.

And then the national women’s team, twice broken-hearted bronze medalists, won Olympic gold in Tokyo. CBC recorded an audience of 4.4 million people for the final. Eyebrows were raised.

So it came as no surprise that, when the men’s team resumed its run in September, Sportsnet made a deal with OneSoccer. Suddenly there was full coverage – online and broadcast. Eyeballs multiplied. Home games sold out in minutes. By March, a combined audience of almost two million (average Canadian Football League audiences last year were a shade under 500,000) watched as Canada became the nation’s feel-good story of the year by clinching first place in their region and qualifying ahead of the U.S., Mexico and five other countries.

And then it just stopped. World Cup rights-holder Bell Media confirmed TSN would cover Canada at the finals in Qatar in November and December but, otherwise, it’s as if the past 10 euphoric months never happened.

Over the protests of icons such as Stephanie Labbe and Christine Sinclair, the women’s gold medal “celebration tour” was shrugged off. She might be the GOAT, but except for Telus there was no cable TV audience for Sinclair and her teammates. Canada’s licensed broadcasting system appeared content to return Canadian women to oblivion.

That means ignoring the national women’s senior and U-17 teams in World Cup and Olympic qualification tournaments, the Canadian Premier League, the men’s Nation’s League and World Cup tune-ups featuring global stars such as Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David – players with transfer market values estimated at $108 million and $67.5 million respectively.

Nothing quite says Canadian broadcasting like the fact that I can watch Canadian Premier League soccer on Fox Sports in the United States, Mexico or the United Kingdom, but I can’t watch it on Shaw cable in Medicine Hat.

I can watch English Women’s Super League games before crowds of 3,000 in Birmingham on Sportsnet, but I can’t watch Canadian women play at home in front of crowds of 20,000 in Vancouver.

Or that Canadian TV subscribers could watch the German Bundesliga, Spain’s LaLiga or the Columbus Crew versus D.C. United last weekend but couldn’t watch the Halifax Wanderers home opener against FC Edmonton.

It’s a beautiful game. The Canadians who play it are respected globally but still not, it appears, within their own country where, ironically, the main purpose of its regulated broadcasting system is to promote Canadian content.

It’s time that Canada learned to love itself.

Peter Menzies is a Senior Fellow with the Macdonald-Laurier Institute and writes on communication matters and advises tech companies, including Top Notch Studios/OneSoccer. This commentary originally appeared in Cartt.ca and is republished with permission.

Peter is a Troy Media Thought Leader. For interview requests, click here.

The opinions expressed by our columnists and contributors are theirs alone and do not inherently or expressly reflect the views of our publication.

