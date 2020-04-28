Will fans flock to stadiums after COVID-19?

@NateSilver538: “Y’all can do whatever you want but I’m going to a f-load of concerts, baseball games, restaurants, etc. as soon as this is over.”

There are, no doubt, many people who would agree with the FiveThirtyEight.com pollster that they will sow some oats when the powers that be come to their senses and let the healthy people out of their unhealthy homes.

Silver, who, among other things, cut his teeth as a sports analytics geek, has captured their zeitgeist: “Let my sports people go!”

They want to return to the old days, filling the stands and pouring billions into the dream factory of sports.

But it remains a case of: “Not so fast!”

I’ve written about the importance of gate receipts, beer sales, parking rights, suite sales and merchandise income that would be generated to the health of modern sports – in particular the health of $30-million-a-year player contracts.

If those seats don’t fill up or if corporations decide luxury suites are a bad look, then a whole lot of people are in line for a big financial haircut.

But knowing what we know now, following our graduate course in second-hand epidemiology, is it also likely that people will flock back to the public arenas and stages? That they will transition from scared crapless to devil-may-care in a week?

With people from the U.S. president through to the heavy hitters in public health saying that the hand shake is done after five millennia of use, how interested are people going to be in sitting six inches, not six feet, from some over-refreshed football fan or a Grateful Dead aficionado whose shower hasn’t been working?