Are you thinking about upgrading your cloud skills?

As more and more organizations move applications from their on-premises computing environment to their favourite cloud service provider, information system (IS) professionals need to build their cloud skills.

Here’s an overview of the extensive training that the major cloud service providers offer to help IS professionals. It isn’t easy to choose among these excellent, in-depth alternatives. You’ll likely choose the training provided by the cloud service provider that’s the dominant provider at your organization.

Alibaba Cloud

Alibaba operates the Alibaba Cloud Academy, which offers various certifications for different roles. Pearson VUE provides some of the certifications.

Alibaba offers 12 free Hot Clouder Courses for cloud beginners and junior developers.

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

AWS offers a rich cloud-related training curriculum consisting of short videos and longer courses. Click here to access the overview web page.

The free AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials online course is an excellent place to start. This course is even available in other languages.

Google Cloud

Google offers free Cloud OnBoard interactive training events designed to teach you the basics of cloud technology. Then you can enrol in some additional learning cloud.google.com/training/getstarted paths at Google Cloud Skills Boost.

IBM Cloud

IBM offers five cloud learning paths depending on the role you want to build skills for. Within each path, there are three certification levels for its Role-Based Certifications.

IBM offers four free foundation courses in its Introduction to IBM Cloud Basics training program. IBM also provides eight free foundation courses that lead to becoming an IBM Certified Solution Advisor. At the end of the courses, you can choose to purchase an optional certification exam.

Microsoft Azure

Microsoft offers dozens of Azure certifications. Each certification focuses on one of the Azure cloud services. To explore the various Microsoft learning paths and modules, click here.

A good starting point for building cloud skills is the Azure Fundamentals Certification. You can choose either the free online version or the paid instructor-led version.

Oracle

Oracle University offers dozens of cloud-focused courses for its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). These courses are grouped into six cloud-focused learning paths. PearsonVue runs the associated free certification exams.

The OCI Explorer Learning Path is a free introductory online course with 10 modules.

