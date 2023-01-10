Buying local made easy with Oonnie Food Technologies

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by Nicole Matos, the founder of Oonnie and CEO of Rivet Construction. Oonnie is, essentially, an online farmer’s market. Small and medium-sized local food producers can join Oonnie and easily set up their own shops to get their food products online and available for customers to buy quickly, and easily. Customers can then go to a single website, Oonnie, to find all of the local food products they want to buy. The Oonnie difference is that all products can be put into one basket, even from different vendors, and checked out all at the same time. As well, unlike farmer’s markets, Oonnie is available 24/7.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

