Cognitive Systems raises the bar in home security with WiFi Motion software

Cognitive Systems Corp.-developed WiFi Motion™ software turns all your connected devices into motion sensors without installing any additional hardware. The software runs on WiFi 5 and WiFi 6 Internet routers to provide whole-home awareness of movement by sensing and deciphering small changes in WiFi signals travelling through the air.

“WiFi Motion is being offered as an optional service by more and more Internet Service Providers (ISPs),” says Bob El-Hawary, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Cognitive Systems. “Since January 2020, 120+ ISPs have installed WiFi Motion in approximately one million homes. The initial focus has been on home security applications.”

Currently, Ontario-based Cognitive Systems is refining its core WiFi sensing technology and supporting partners on applications such as:

Home security – WiFi Motion provides alerts about unusual movements of residents and possible intruders to homeowner applications. Smart home – WiFi Motion provides data about the presence of residents to help home automation software determine if lighting, blinds and temperature should be changed. Wellness monitoring – WiFi Motion provides data about residents’ movement patterns to determine if support is required.

“We anticipate rapid growth in adoption of WiFi Motion as more ISPs offer the service and as more Smart Home vendors take advantage of the data,” says Bob El-Hawary. “There are many future applications, such as home automation, expanded health applications and data analytics, for WiFi-based motion detection.”

Cognitive Systems is a Waterloo, Ontario, high-tech success story that too few know about. Since it was founded in 2014, Cognitive Systems has set out to enhance the value of wireless signals. The co-founders drew upon their expertise in silicon design, radio frequency (RF), and cryptography to create a new way to interpret wireless signals. Cognitive Systems has achieved an enviable position by owning its entire intellectual property (IP) stack consisting of:

WiFi signal processing software. Machine learning algorithms. Predictive analytics software. More than 150 awarded patents.

WiFi Motion appeals to homeowners because:

It adds value to multiple Smart Home applications without adding new management tasks. It requires no new hardware or wiring to be installed. It doesn’t introduce a new vendor relationship into the family.

WiFi Motion appeals to ISPs because:

It offers multiple additional revenue streams from the same network infrastructure. It’s easy to implement because it requires no new hardware and because the software fits easily into their software update distribution mechanism. It reduces customer turnover.

Expect Cognitive Systems and ISPs to also focus on businesses and government. They operate extensive facilities that can benefit from the same motion-sensing technology.

Yogi Schulz has over 40 years of information technology experience in various industries. Yogi works extensively in the petroleum industry. He manages projects that arise from changes in business requirements, the need to leverage technology opportunities, and mergers. His specialties include IT strategy, web strategy and project management.

