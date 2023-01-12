Managemate turns condo board members into decision-makers

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by Salim Dharssi of Managemate – a comprehensive tool for turning everyday condo board owners into high-powered decision-makers. There is no shortage of project management tools out there, but Managemate finds a niche where few others go. Inside today’s episode is a success story about listening to an underserved market and setting out to create the best tool possible. And isn’t that just the heart of entrepreneurship?

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

