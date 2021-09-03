MEATER thermometer takes the guesswork out of cooking

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Whether you’re tracking the time or simply gauging by touch, some people just have the knack for knowing when their meat has been cooked to perfection.

For others – like me – it’s always been about constantly hovering over the hot stove or grill, poking your chicken, steak or fish with a thermometer or cutting into it to make sure it’s cooked right.

MEATER, by Apption Labs, is a gadget and companion app that can change all that.

It’s a dual-sensor thermometer probe that you leave in your protein. It’s also fully wireless and should hold a charge for up to 24 hours of continuous use. It’s also waterproof, rustproof – it’s stainless steel with a ceramic top – and is dishwasher safe.

Whether you like your steak rare or well done, the probe’s patented technology ensures a perfectly cooked cut each time. The internal sensor measures the meat’s internal temperature up to 100°C, and an external ceramic sensor monitors the resting temperature of your meat. Sensors are accurate within 0.5°C.

It’s also easy to use.

Through the app, the system walks you through every step of the cooking process to guarantee consistent results. Simply select what you want to cook and how you want it done. It calculates how long your food needs to cook and the time it needs to rest.

The app will monitor and display the internal, ambient and target temperatures and show you where you are and the approximate time remaining to cook. You can customize alerts, see graphs of items cooked and store your culinary masterpieces so you can use the same settings again.

You don’t need to constantly stand over your stove or grill since you can monitor what’s cooking in real-time from your smartphone from up to 10 metres away. You can extend that range to 50 metres with the MEATER Plus model or by using MEATER link Wi-Fi and a second mobile device.

And on MEATER Cloud you can share what’s cooking through a web browser.

You can also ask Amazon’s Alexa to help you out. You can ask questions like, “Hey Alexa, how long has my meat been on the grill?” or “What’s the internal temperate of my meat?” And you can even tell Alexa to “Switch to Celsius” and more.

MEATER comes in a bamboo box that doubles as storage for your thermometer probe and a charger. It runs on a single AAA battery and

since the probe requires very little power, a decent battery should be good for up to 100 charges before it needs to be replaced. It also has a handy magnetic back that adheres to any metallic surface so that you can keep it within reach.

The Original MEATER retails in Canada for $119. MEATER Plus retails for $169. You can get yours directly from MEATER’s Canadian shop, Amazon and select specialty shops like Barbecues Galore.

If you’re more of a traditional hand-held thermometer kind of person, stay tuned for our next review. It will feature an automatic intelligent motion-sensing all-in-one probe that gives instant temperature readings with 0.5°F accuracy.

Troy Media columnist Greg Gazin, also known as the Gadget Guy and Gadget Greg, is a syndicated veteran tech columnist, communication, leadership and technology speaker, facilitator, blogger, podcaster and author. Reach him @gadgetgreg or at GadgetGuy.ca. For interview requests, click here.

The views, opinions and positions expressed by columnists and contributors are the authors’ alone. They do not inherently or expressly reflect the views, opinions and/or positions of our publication.

© Troy Media

Troy Media is an editorial content provider to media outlets and its own hosted community news outlets across Canada.