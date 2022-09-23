How virtual reality save you the hassle of miss-hires

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Amplify Your Business, produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media, will interview professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we will be unpacking their common business challenges and identifying the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth.

“We get into the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to entrepreneurship,” says Lance Johnson, Amplomedia’s founder and marketing veteran and our host. “And it’s the failures that often lead to the greatest lessons, so be prepared to hear some uncomfortable and very REAL conversations about what is required to create successful businesses.”

Today we’re joined by Alex Rossol, the co-founder and CEO of AlignVR. AlignVR is a soft skill assessment tool, used for employee hiring or training. Employees are given VR gear and enter into a series of puzzles that they must work together on to complete. In this episode, Alex wows Lance with his revelation that when you’re 90 per cent done on a project, you’re about halfway to the finish line.

Alex goes on to talk about how VR is changing both the in-office and remote work hiring landscape. Gone are the days of awkward interviews and overspending due to miss-hires. With AlignVR, you can learn how potential hires will act in the workplace, whether they have leadership potential, and how they handle obstacles and conflicts before you spend the money on hiring them.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Today’s Guest

Alex Rossol brings a unique mix of business and technical expertise to this company. Initially focused on product development, Alex transitioned to B2B sales, onboarding, and managing customer relationships. The strong VR understanding and experience were instrumental in bringing on the 50 locations which are now served by AlignVR’s previous product line.

For interview requests, click here.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

For interview requests, click here.

The opinions expressed by our columnists and contributors are theirs alone and do not inherently or expressly reflect the views of our publication.

© Troy Media

Troy Media is an editorial content provider to media outlets and its own hosted community news outlets across Canada.