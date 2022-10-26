Zipstall app is changing the future of parking

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Amplify Your Business, produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media, will interview professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we will be unpacking their common business challenges and identifying the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth.

“We get into the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to entrepreneurship,” says Lance Johnson, Amplomedia’s founder and marketing veteran and our host. “And it’s the failures that often lead to the greatest lessons, so be prepared to hear some uncomfortable and very REAL conversations about what is required to create successful businesses.”

Today we meet with parking and real estate entrepreneur Kevin Petterson to discuss how his app, Zipstall, is changing the future of parking and community engagement. Watch as we talk about how he found this opportunity and how he is creating a better marketplace for parking!

Today’s Guest

After a successful 15-year career in commercial real estate and the growth of his own investment/redevelopment company (Stature Properties), Kevin Petterson had no ambitions of becoming a tech entrepreneur.

Stature Properties had invested heavily in parking assets in downtown Edmonton, a previously advantageous strategy, but the global spread of Covid-19 was going to see everyone essentially “kicked out” of downtown. Faced with a new reality of parking assets struggling for an indefinite period and a bunch of free time, Kevin looked in the mirror and decided to tackle the largest challenge of his career … the parking experience.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

