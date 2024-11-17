Reading Time: 3 minutes

Experience the best of winter in Montreal with activities like ice skating, Igloofest, Notre Dame Basilica and La Grande Roue

Canada is often described as a winter paradise for travelers. But you don’t have to go to a ski resort or a remote cabin to enjoy winters in Canada. Major cities like Montreal provide both indoor and outdoor activities for visitors to enjoy during the winter months. The city provides enjoyable ways to enjoy the winter weather while also providing a haven when it’s time to stay inside and warm up. The balance between the two makes a winter trip to Montreal ideal for all travelers. With that in mind, let’s look at the best ways to make the most of a winter trip to Montreal.

Mount Royal Park

Locally referred to as “the mountain,” Mount Royal is a stunning urban green space offering a variety of winter attractions and activities. It has something for every traveler, whether you’re seeking scenic views or active adventures. Explore the forest on snowshoes, skate with your family, spot local wildlife and birds, or simply marvel at the breathtaking city vistas.

Notre Dame Basilica

Dating back to 1829, the Notre-Dame Basilica is one of Montreal’s oldest and most iconic landmarks, standing proudly for nearly two centuries in stunning Gothic Revival style.

There are several ways to experience the Basilica’s beauty. You can enjoy the captivating sounds of an organ performance or immerse yourself in the dazzling multimedia spectacle of the AURA experience. However, the most popular choice remains a classic sightseeing visit that allows you to marvel at the breathtaking historic architecture.

Igloofest

Igloofest is the ultimate winter destination for those who love to dance and don’t care how cold it is outside. Held in Montreal, this iconic event is celebrated as the world’s coldest music festival because of the famously frosty winter temperatures. Over four weekends, you can enjoy electrifying live electronic music performances while surrounded by dazzling ice decorations that amplify the festival’s atmosphere. Plus, it’s your chance to flaunt your most creative winter outfits and compete for prizes in the exciting Iglooswag competition!

Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

If art museums are your passion or you just want to explore an indoor museum, the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts is a must-visit. Not only is it Canada’s oldest art museum but it’s also Canada’s most popular museum. With decades to refine and expand its collection, the museum now houses over 45,000 works of art, offering something for every art lover to admire.

La Grande Roue de Montréal

This is Montreal’s famous Ferris wheel. It takes folks 60 meters in the air, providing a 360-degree view of the entire city. The gondolas are air-conditioned in the summer and heated in the winter, so it’s great for all seasons. Also, the gondolas have clear tempered-glass panes that provide unobstructed views.

Ice Skating

If you’re a fan of ice skating, especially outdoor ice skating, Montreal is full of great options. Places like Beaver Lake Ice Skating Rink, Esplanade Tranquille, and Parc Jarry Pond in Little Italy are all great options for both novice and experienced ice skaters. If you can’t tolerate the outdoor temperatures, Atrium Le 1000 in one of Montreal’s tallest buildings offers an indoor rink.

Château Ramezay

History enthusiasts who need a break from the cold will want to take some time to visit the former residence of Claude de Ramezay, a former governor of Montreal. Chateau Ramezay is Quebec’s oldest private historical museum. For an immersive experience, join a guided tour led by costumed interpreters dressed in period attire. Their outfits, combined with their fascinating stories and insights about the artifacts, will transport you back in time at this UNESCO World Heritage Site. The museum is a good time and might actually teach you something.