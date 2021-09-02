Reading Time: 2 minutes

Troy Media publisher Doug Firby and travel editor Lisa Monforton are part of a group of Canadians who call themselves ConnecTour. Starting in May in British Columbia and ending in October in Newfoundland, they hope to make an 8,000-km bicycle journey across the country, discovering how the COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped our lives and our sense of community. Watch for their reports on Troy Media. More information on the cycling tour is available at ConnecTour.ca. To help them meet their goal, click here.

The ConnecTour team had the opportunity to be hosted by a Warmshowers couple in the heart of Ottawa’s Centre-Ville district, beside the Ottawa River. But the overnight campout in the backyard was filled with drama.

In the middle of the night, Lynn Marshall was awakened by someone sneaking into the backyard. Fearing the person was trying to steal some of the team’s expensive touring bicycles, she confronted the apparent intruder aggressively, threatening him and shouting at him to leave.

Then, moments after that incident, Lynn discovered someone trying to crawl into her tent.

But intrusions are not always what they seem. Lynn and fellow rider Andy Williamson recount the amusing turn of events in this short video:

Follow more of the ConnectTour adventures as the team explores Quebec and, soon, the Atlantic provinces.

