Cycling tour across Canada ends in St. John’s, N.L.

Troy Media publisher Doug Firby is part of a group of Canadians who call themselves ConnecTour. Starting last May in British Columbia and ending in October in Newfoundland, they hope to make an 8,000-km bicycle journey across the country, discovering how the COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped our lives and sense of community. Watch for their reports on Troy Media. More information on the cycling tour is available at ConnecTour.ca.

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the ConnecTour riders arrived in St. John’s, N.L., completing the cross-Canada tour that started on May 28 in Kelowna, B.C.

It’s been a tour filled with adventure, drama, and many encounters with real Canadians in their home environments.

In this video, the four riders who are completing the tour – Colleen, Rick, Lisa and Doug – talk about their emotions the day before the tour is about to conclude.

