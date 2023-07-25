New non-stop Porter Airlines service takes flight this October

Porter Airlines is set to expand its Western Canada operations, launching a new non-stop route between Ottawa International Airport (YOW) and Edmonton International Airport (YEG), as of October 4. The 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft will serve the route, with introductory roundtrip fares from $184.

The new connection, offering a daily roundtrip flight, will add to the existing links Porter Airlines has between Edmonton and Eastern Canada via Ottawa. Additionally, Porter provides numerous daily direct flights between Edmonton and Toronto-Pearson.

Departures from Ottawa to Edmonton are scheduled for 7:15 p.m., arriving at 9:40 p.m. local time. The return leg will take off from Edmonton at 9:10 a.m., landing in Ottawa at 3:00 p.m.

Kevin Jackson, the executive vice president and chief commercial officer, noted the new addition would provide better connectivity across Porter Airlines’ network, bridging the gap between Eastern and Western Canada. “We welcome the opportunity to provide even more travellers across the country with an elevated economy experience that they won’t find with any other airline,” he added.

Porter Airlines offers services between YOW and YEG that include free high-speed WiFi, premium snacks, and complimentary beer and wine for all passengers. Options for added legroom, premium pre-mixed cocktails, and fresh, healthy meals are also available on an all-inclusive basis with PorterReserve fares or purchased individually with PorterClassic fares.

Expressing enthusiasm about the new service, Myron Keehn, President and CEO of Edmonton International Airport (YEG), said the non-stop flight would enhance business, government ties, and tourism opportunities between the two regions. “As we expand our flight network, we are proud to partner with Porter Airlines on their new service to Ottawa and beyond. Together, we are driving growth and connectivity, making it easier than ever to explore in-demand destinations.”

Mark Laroche, President and CEO of Ottawa International Airport Authority, echoed the sentiment, lauding Porter Airlines for adding the non-stop service between Ottawa and Edmonton. He encouraged Ottawa-Gatineau travellers to consider Porter as their hometown carrier and enjoy the superior travel experience it offers.

Porter’s new route complements its existing services from Ottawa to Western Canada, including nonstop service from Ottawa to Vancouver and additional connecting options via Toronto-Pearson to Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, and Winnipeg. For detailed schedules and Porter Escapes vacation packages, visit www.flyporter.com.

