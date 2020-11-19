Baru Gold Corp. Pays Mining Claims Tax (Dead Rent) for Sangihe Gold Project, Indonesia, Moving Project Forward

November 19, 2020 – TheNewswire – Baru Gold Corp ("Baru Gold" or "The Company"), (TSXV:BARU) | (OTC:EAIAF), through its subsidiary, PT. Tambang Mas Sangihe or "TMS" (the holder of the Sangihe Contract of Work (CoW) license), is pleased to announce that it has paid the outstanding mining tax on the Sangihe gold project of approximately $356,000 ( approximately Indonesia Rupia of 3.8 billion).

The tax was paid to the Central representative office of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources. The mining asset tax, colloquially referred to as "dead-rent tax", is a fee due annually to the government. This payment brings us current with all our financial obligations for the project.

With the AMDAL environmental assessment completed earlier in August and now the dead-rent paid, the Operation License is the only remaining government administrative item outstanding before the project can advance to construction and operations.

The Company expects the Operational Production License to be granted within the next few months and the goal is to move towards construction and purchase of equipment for the Sangihe gold heap leach project immediately after issuance. The Company has been actively taking steps to ensure we move smoothly and quickly into construction once this licence is issued.

ABOUT SANGIHE GOLD PROJECT

The Sangihe gold-copper project is located on the island of Sangihe off the northern coast of Sulawesi and has an existing National Instrument 43-101 inferred mineral resource of 114,700 indicated and 105,000 inferred ounces of gold as reported in the Company’s "Independent Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimates of the Binebase and Bawone Deposits, Sangihe Project, North Sulawesi, Indonesia" dated May 30, 2017. Only 10% of the gold bearing area has been explored. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Company’s 70-percent interest in the Sangihe-mineral-tenement contract of work ("CoW") is held through PT. Tambang Mas Sangihe (TMS). The remaining 30-percent interest in TMS is held by three Indonesian corporations. The term of the Sangihe CoW agreement is for 30 years upon commencement of the production phase of the project.

The Company intends to proceed to production without the benefit of first establishing mineral reserves supported by a feasibility study. The Company cautions readers that the any production decision made by the Company will not be based on a NI 43-101 feasibility study of mineral reserves that demonstrates economic and technical viability and as such, there may be involved increased uncertainty and various technological and economic risks such as the interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; commodity and currency price fluctuation; failure to obtain adequate financing; regulatory, recovery rates, refinery costs, and other relevant conversion factors, permitting and licensing risks; general market and mining exploration risks and production and economic risks related to design and engineering, manufacturing, technological processes and test procedures and the risk that the project’s output will not be salable at a price that will cover the project’s operating and maintenance costs.

ABOUT BARU GOLD CORPORATION

Baru Gold Corporation (formerly East Asia Minerals) is building Indonesia’s new gold producer. We are a dynamic junior gold developer with NI43-101 gold resources in Indonesia, a top 10 gold producer country in the world. In Q3 2020, Baru Gold completed the milestones of obtaining approval of the AMDAL environmental permit and paying the dead-rent tax on its Sangihe Gold open pit heap leach operation. The Company is now awaiting the Operation License to advance the project to construction and production in 2021.

Our team of mining and finance professionals are based both in North America and locally in Indonesia and boast extensive experience in starting and operating small-scale gold and coal assets. With over $5.5 million in cash and strong retail and institutional shareholders support, Baru Gold is well positioned to take advantage of the increased interest in gold and precious metals with both exploration upsides and operation cashflow in 2021.

Frank Rocca, BAppSc. (Geology), MAusIMM, MAIG, Chief Geologist of Baru Gold Corp. is the Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approves the content of this release.

BARU GOLD CORPORATION

Per: "Terry Filbert"

Terry Filbert, Director

President & CEO

info@barugold.com

+1-206-890-8285

For investor contacts more information, please contact:

Kevin Shum

Investor Relations

kevin@jeminicapital.com

647-725-3888 ext 702

Certain statements in this News Release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law.

